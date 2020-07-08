West Frankfort native Bruce Brown recalls playing with Charlie Daniels

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David Lee Murphy and Kendell Marvel are the Southern Illinois natives with the most country music star power.

Murphy wrote “Here and Now,” the title track for the new Kenny Chesney album, and major hits like “Big Green Tractor” for Jason Aldean. Besides being an incredible songwriter, the Herrin-raised artist hit classic country pay dirt with “Dust on the Bottle” and “Party Crowd.”

Former Thompsonville resident Marvel is also a songwriting phenom and tours with Chris Stapleton and Jamey Johnson. His new album “Solid Gold Sounds” received critical acclaim throughout the industry and his (almost) monthly Honky Tonk Experience shows at the Exit/In are among the hottest tickets in Nashville.

There is another tremendous local talent has been flying under the radar for decades.

Guitarist Bruce Brown of West Frankfort played his last show as band leader for Mel McDaniel in 1989 on a stage specially constructed for outdoor concerts at the now defunct Egyptian Drive Inn on the outskirts of Energy.

After years of picking in local bands, then moving to Nashville to hone his craft and make contacts in the music business, Brown had finally landed his dream job. He had successfully auditioned for the legendary Charlie Daniels Band.