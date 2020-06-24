Whiskey Myers to headline SEMO District Fair in September

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Everybody wanted to jump on the Dave Cobb train.

In the history of recorded music, there may never have been a record producer riding such a hot streak. Cobb created the studio magic that turned little-known singers Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson and Brandi Carlile into superstars.

Whiskey Myers benefited from Cobb’s creative chemistry for two albums, including breakout “Early Morning Shakes” and follow-up “Mud.” However, when seemingly every music act in the world wanted Cobb behind the studio controls, the band went in a different direction for its most recent project, self-titled “Whiskey Myers,” released Sept. 27.

They produced the album themselves.

“We loved a lot of things about our producers, but it was time to be set free and do it ourselves — to take what we learned from them and put it all together, figure it out. I think it just made it more authentically us,” says guitarist John Jeffers.

Adds lead singer Cody Cannon: “We didn’t know what to expect being on both sides of the glass, but we loved it. Everybody got along. And we really incorporated everybody’s ideas.”