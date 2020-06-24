Whiskey Myers to headline SEMO District Fair in September

Everybody wanted to jump on the Dave Cobb train.
In the history of recorded music, there may never have been a record producer riding such a hot streak. Cobb created the studio magic that turned little-known singers Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson and Brandi Carlile into superstars.
Whiskey Myers benefited from Cobb’s creative chemistry for two albums, including breakout “Early Morning Shakes” and follow-up “Mud.” However, when seemingly every music act in the world wanted Cobb behind the studio controls, the band went in a different direction for its most recent project, self-titled “Whiskey Myers,” released Sept. 27.
They produced the album themselves.
“We loved a lot of things about our producers, but it was time to be set free and do it ourselves — to take what we learned from them and put it all together, figure it out. I think it just made it more authentically us,” says guitarist John Jeffers.
Adds lead singer Cody Cannon: “We didn’t know what to expect being on both sides of the glass, but we loved it. Everybody got along. And we really incorporated everybody’s ideas.”
The decision to switch things up was a good one. For the first time, the band reached No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart with the new album.
Whiskey Myers are seasoned veterans. Starting in 2008, they cut their teeth in rowdy Texas dance halls, road houses and skull orchards. Playing a blend of original red-dirt Southern rock and country placed them in the category of Americana, better known as “music too good for radio.”
Popular songs by the band include: “Ballad of a Southern Man,” “Broken Window Serenade” and “Stone.” They have their own station on Amazon music.
Over more than a decade, their music has evolved and matured. They can evoke a honky-tonk Waylon Jennings vibe or conjure up memories of Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Allman Brothers or Led Zepplin.
“We’re growing up,” Cannon says. “Everybody wants you to pick a genre, but we like it all, so we’re gonna do it all. We’re better than we were at 20 years old — you try to hone our skills and get better, write better, play better.”
Whiskey Myers will perform at the 165th SEMO District Fair in Cape Girardeau on Sept. 17. Other music in the grandstand will include Blues Traveler on Sept. 16 and Zach Williams on Sept. 15. All three shows start at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale July 23, both online and at the fair office. Information is being released on the event’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SEMODistrictFair.
The SEMO District Fair joins the Sikeston Bootheel Rodeo and Eldorado Town & Country Days as local events resuming without delays from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Williams is a Grammy Award-winning artist, earning the prestigious honor in 2018 for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album (“Chain Breaker”).
The 41-year-old singer scored back-to-back No. 1 singles on the U.S. Christian charts with “Chain Breaker” in 2016 and “Old Church Choir” the following year. Both songs made it into the U.S. Rock charts Top 10.
Williams followed his critically acclaimed debut solo album with “Rescue Story” in 2019, which includes popular track “There Was Jesus,” a duet with Dolly Parton.
Born in Florida and raised in Jonesboro, Arkansas, early in his music career Williams sought to bring back the glory days of Southern rock with his band Zach Williams & The Reformers, founded in 2007. After releasing two independent albums, the group broke up in 2012 as Williams decided to create music more in line with his Christian values.
A driving force in blues rock since 1987, Blues Traveler's music is peppered with elements of soul, Southern rock and the psychedelic jam. The band has released 13 studio albums, four of those have gone gold, three platinum and one an incredible six-times platinum.
The album with massive sales was “four,” the band’s fourth LP that contained career-changing single “Run Around,” which stayed on the Billboard singles chart longer than any other song in history and earned a 1996 Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group.
Other well-known songs by the band include “Hook” and “But Anyway.”
Following in the footsteps of Lucinda Williams and her magical “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road” album, in November in concert Blues Traveler started playing “four” in its entirety, from cover-to-cover and in exact original song order.
Lead singer John Popper is the face of the band. After releasing two albums, their music was discovered by David Letterman and the group would appear of "The Late Show" through the years more than any other musical act. Letterman’s band leader, Paul Schaffer, has appeared on several of the band’s albums.
Blues Traveler was part of Woodstock ‘94, opened for The Rolling Stones and played the 1995 season premier of "Saturday Night Live."
Vince Hoffard can be reached at vincehoffard@gmail.com or 618-658-9095.
