Zach Modglin of Carterville is angling to be the next breakout country star from Southern Illinois.

A true showman, Modglin was steadily working towards a grand finale last week, when a broken guitar string ended the show two songs early.

“I had a blast,” he said. “It’s good to end the night with a broken string. It shows the crowd how hard you’re working and laying it all on the line.”

During a performance by featured act The Deplorables, Modglin was called on stage to provide vocals for “Copperhead Road.”

Modglin started playing guitar when he was just 7 years old. He mom took him to lessons by a famous area guitar instructor. The action was too slow. He was being taught “Mary Had a Little Lamb” by the teacher, but when he got home he was playing “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC.

Music is in his blood. His family has several generations of gospel performers, but Modglin took the country route. He started singing publicly at 18, and once had his own band, but now performs strictly as a solo act. For the last year, his main focus has been developing his songwriting skills. He has composed over 100 songs.