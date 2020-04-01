Old-fashioned board games are my go-to entertainment now

Trivial Pursuit. Ah, the old classic. We have three versions in our collection: The Genus Edition circa 1981, an all-1990s trivia version — think Y2K and Britney Spears — and an All-American version, with focus on American history, politics and culture (circa 1988). This past Saturday, we video-chatted with another couple, and we each set up our own Trivial Pursuit boards in our own homes. We played on teams — battle of the sexes — and took turns rolling in each house and switched off reading cards from our respective decks (our 1981 version is a bit harder for all of us 30-somethings than their more modern version). Sure, it was weird. At times the video feed tripped up. But we laughed, challenged each other, and talked trash at our competitors. Perhaps most enjoyable for me, after we finished the game, we sat around and talked for a while, about the state of the world, whether we were washing groceries after a trip to the store, what we miss most. It was almost like old times (and by old times I mean three weeks ago).