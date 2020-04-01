Old-fashioned board games are my go-to entertainment now

Everything’s canceled: Day 17.
I’m a pretty sociable person, a little bit of a barfly. I have my own PK’s mug, I host Hangar 9’s weekly trivia night, and I always find a friendly face at The Cellar. When the weather is warm, one of my favorite ways to unwind is to walk from my office to The Strip after work, grab a beer, and sit in a beer garden. Sometimes I bring a book, and sit alone and read. Other times, I find friends to catch up with.
I miss that. Sipping a quarantine ration beer on my patio just doesn’t have the same vibe. Someone posted on Facebook a two-hour recording of sounds from a bar on a busy weekend night. Yes, I listened to it for a while as I sat at my kitchen table and worked. The familiar clinking of ice in glasses, voices and laughter overlapping, jukebox music and general din of white noise was soothing. But still, not the same. I’m kind of having a hard time adjusting to this socially distanced life.
I don’t mean to complain too much. I’m healthy — as is my family — and I’ve got a job and a husband and three dogs to keep me company in our comfortable home. We have the power of technology, which is keeping us connected to the people we can’t see in person right now (hi, mom).
We’re all getting creative with ways to pass the time and keep ourselves entertained. I wrote a couple of weeks ago about musicians and comedians hosting virtual shows from home. Carbondale Closed Mic Night is now a weekly event, replacing Tres Hombres’ Tuesday Open Mic Nights. Musicians broadcast from their homes and suggest donations for various causes — this week, they raised money for Good Samaritan House in Carbondale. The event page is on Facebook at facebook.com/ClosedMicNight.
Personally, I’m also turning to my old standbys for ways to enjoy my leisure moments at home: board games.
My husband and I have amassed quite the collection over the years. Before the pandemic restrictions on gatherings, we hosted (or attended) game nights with friends about once a month (or we’d bring them to the bar, sigh). Now, it’s just the two of us (with one exception; see below).
I’m loving the board game as a way to keep my hands busy (and away from my phone when I’m off the clock) and keep my mind focused on something besides the pandemic (with one exception; see below).
Here’s what we’ve been playing:
Trailer Park Wars. OK, this game is not politically correct at all. It definitely pokes fun at trailer stereotypes (my husband is a former trailer-dweller and thinks it’s hilarious, for what it’s worth). The game is really, really fun if you have the sense of humor that appreciates tasteless jokes. Players are dealt trailer cards, which they use to build their own trailer parks. Through gameplay, players get people to populate the trailers — some beneficial, some not — amenities for the parks, and, most importantly, ways to mess with the other trailer park. Your goal is to collect more pink flamingos than your opponent(s) by building up the better park and making your opponent’s park worse. Our friend gifted this to us a little over two months ago. It couldn’t have come at a better time.
Trivial Pursuit. Ah, the old classic. We have three versions in our collection: The Genus Edition circa 1981, an all-1990s trivia version — think Y2K and Britney Spears — and an All-American version, with focus on American history, politics and culture (circa 1988). This past Saturday, we video-chatted with another couple, and we each set up our own Trivial Pursuit boards in our own homes. We played on teams — battle of the sexes — and took turns rolling in each house and switched off reading cards from our respective decks (our 1981 version is a bit harder for all of us 30-somethings than their more modern version). Sure, it was weird. At times the video feed tripped up. But we laughed, challenged each other, and talked trash at our competitors. Perhaps most enjoyable for me, after we finished the game, we sat around and talked for a while, about the state of the world, whether we were washing groceries after a trip to the store, what we miss most. It was almost like old times (and by old times I mean three weeks ago).
Pandemic. I know. I know. Actually, since we’ve been ordered to stay at home, we haven’t pulled this one out, but it had been in our regular rotation for a couple of years. (Every now and then, one of us will joke, “Pandemic?!” and the other shrugs.) It’s a cooperative game in which the players work together to stop contagions from spreading around the world and becoming pandemics. It’s a tough game. Working together to beat the game is a different way to play a board game, and that’s what makes this game unique and fun. We talk openly, play cards out in the open, and sometimes plan our next moves three at a time. If it’s not too real for you right now, it’s actually kind of an interesting way to understand in some very small way what’s going on right now.
Rummikub. A tile game that works similar to the card game Rummy, except once tiles are played, they can be moved around as long as melds remain legal. My dad is the absolute Rummikub champ in our family, and I’m still scarred by how badly he’d beat me at this game — he is always three steps ahead of you.
Sequence. It’s like tic-tac-toe with cards. You have two decks of cards, and a board with images of the cards, and different-colored chips to mark your spaces. You play a card to mark your space, and try to get two lines of five-in-a-row before your opponent. Oh, and one-eyed Jacks are wild, and allow you to remove one of your opponent’s pieces. It can get heated!
And, games we haven’t dug out yet, but will soon:
221B Baker Street. It’s kind of like Clue, but it’s Sherlock Holmes. Instead of just guessing and deducing whodunit through the process of elimination, you travel around the board getting clues and connecting it all to crack the case, much as Holmes would do.
Clue. Yeah, it’s Clue. At some point, we’ll be bored enough to play Clue.
Pay Day. What’s more fun at a time like this than playing a game that’s based on paying bills?
Monopoly. We have the NHL Collector’s Edition circa 1999. My husband is a big hockey fan, so maybe this will fill a sports void for him. But, I’m still a little mad about the time on vacation nearly three years ago when he and two of our other friends ganged up on me in Monopoly and truly bankrupted me. Maybe by Week 6 I’ll come around.
