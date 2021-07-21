South Korea aims to have a bigger footprint in Hollywood. This deal could be a major step

"JTBC Studios are fantastic partners who love the content produced by our studio," Lee, wiip's CEO, said in a statement. "We look forward to expanding our businesses and continuing to attract extraordinary talent together."

Hong recently traveled to Los Angeles to visit wiip's Hollywood office, meeting with the staff and marveling at the library where producers can sit and read books and collaborate. He noted that in Seoul, JTBC Studios also has books available on shelves too, but some of them are fake, only for decorative purposes.

Wiip was designed to be welcoming environment. It resembles a real home, with an open air patio, a library stocked with books and a large mustard-colored, velvet couch and a living room with artsy light fixtures. "Compared to this office, our office in Seoul looks a lot more like a corporate office," Hong said.

"It's a home for producers, and they have to be motivated, they have to feel like home, to come here to discuss how to make a project," Hong said.

Some investments by South Korean firms in the U.S. have had mixed results.