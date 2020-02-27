You are the owner of this article.
'Better Call Saul' star, SIU alum Odenkirk gives university major props on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Bob Odenkirk, the star of AMC series "Better Call Saul" and one of Southern Illinois University Carbondale's most famous alumni, appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Wednesday, and he had a lot of things to say about his alma mater.

Kimmel started the interview by congratulating Odenkirk, whom the university's Board of Trustees voted in December to give an honorary Doctor of Performing Arts degree.

Odenkirk joked that perhaps the university "ran out of people."

"I already have a degree from SIU  a real one, that I earned, from going to class," Odenkirk said. "But I think it's better to get the one that you didn't go to any classes for," he said with a smile.

Odenkirk could choose to appear at the spring 2020 commencement ceremony on May 9 to receive the honorary degree, but a potential Carbondale visit hasn't been confirmed. 

"The thing that will be challenging is if there's a production happening and they can't let me out of it," Odenkirk told The Southern in December. "I'm going to try to make it."

Odenkirk told Kimmel he came to "Southern" after starting at the College of DuPage at age 16, then transferring to Marquette for a time. He eventually landed at SIU, where he earned his bachelor's.

"I loved Southern Illinois University," Odenkirk said on the late-night talk show. "It was just great. Beautiful part of the country, if you've ever been there. It's very far south from Chicago and it's just great, and I had a blast there. And I did comedy there."

Bob Odenkirk says he would 'love to come back' to Carbondale to receive honorary SIU degree

Odenkirk talked with Kimmel about the comedy radio show he produced while at SIU, "The Prime Time Special," which, according to previous reporting by The Southern, started around the spring semester of 1982. Odenkirk's writing and production partners included Jody Williamson, Keith Tuxhorn and Tim Thomas.

Did you know? These 26 celebrities went to SIU Carbondale

Related to this story

