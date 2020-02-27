'Better Call Saul' star, SIU alum Odenkirk gives university major props on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Bob Odenkirk, the star of AMC series "Better Call Saul" and one of Southern Illinois University Carbondale's most famous alumni, appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Wednesday, and he had a lot of things to say about his alma mater.

Kimmel started the interview by congratulating Odenkirk, whom the university's Board of Trustees voted in December to give an honorary Doctor of Performing Arts degree.

Odenkirk joked that perhaps the university "ran out of people."

"I already have a degree from SIU a real one, that I earned, from going to class," Odenkirk said. "But I think it's better to get the one that you didn't go to any classes for," he said with a smile.

Odenkirk could choose to appear at the spring 2020 commencement ceremony on May 9 to receive the honorary degree, but a potential Carbondale visit hasn't been confirmed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"The thing that will be challenging is if there's a production happening and they can't let me out of it," Odenkirk told The Southern in December. "I'm going to try to make it."

Odenkirk told Kimmel he came to "Southern" after starting at the College of DuPage at age 16, then transferring to Marquette for a time. He eventually landed at SIU, where he earned his bachelor's.