'Pee-wee's Playhouse' and 'Elvira' stars say John Paragon was so much more than Jambi

"There is no replacement for John," Cassandra Peterson told the Los Angeles Times on Monday.

Peterson, who portrays the cult horror favorite Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, created the campy persona alongside Paragon. "Without John, I could tell you Elvira would never be the character that she came to be."

The LA Times recently spoke to Peterson and Paul Reubens, who played Pee-wee Herman on "Pee-wee's Playhouse," about Paragon's invaluable contributions to two of the most beloved pop-culture franchises of the 1980s and '90s.

"He was very charismatic, and his performing was very electrifying," Reubens said of his late co-star. "He was hard not to notice."

Paragon's spark caught the attention of both Reubens and Peterson when they first met the comedian during his run at the Groundlings. "He made you want to work with him," Reubens said.

The future "Pee-wee" showrunner said Paragon had a "wickedness and a slyness and ... a naughty edge" to his humor. His deft use of innuendo also fit right into Elvira's world, where, according to Peterson, he wrote many of the quotes her fans repeat to this day.