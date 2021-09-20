Watch now: See the Southern Illinois show vying for an Emmy

CARBONDALE — “Food is Love,” a television program hosted by Lasse Sorensen, owner and chef at Tom’s Place in De Soto and produced by Carterville-based Dark Horse Cinematics, recently garnered four nominations for the Midwest Emmy Awards. The program, which explores St. Louis’ rich food culture, restaurants and chefs, airs on Nine PBS, the city’s public television affiliate.

Four of the seven productions earning nominations in the “Human Interest – Long Form Content” category for the Midwestern division of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences were for episodes of “Food is Love,” including the series’ pilot program. All of the nominations for were for programs in the first season of the show. Filming for the second season is ongoing.

Also nominated was a program from Arkansas Wildlife TV, a show from Kansas City’s PBS affiliate and a program on WGEM-TV in Quincy, Illinois.

Executive Producer Jason Pinkston of Dark Horse Cinematics said it is quite an honor for a production to be honored with not just one, but four nominations during its first year on the air.

“It’s very crazy,” he said. “This is not something we expected and it is very surprising, but having said that, we go such a response from people about the show, I know it was something special.”

“Food is Love” was the brainchild of Sorensen, who was encouraged to produce a program by executives at KETC-TV, St. Louis’ PBS affiliate. They had seen him on a national television talk show. Sorensen liked the idea and reached out to Pinkston, with whom he had worked on some local television segments. Once the chef raised the necessary funding for production, plans for a pilot episode began.

From the beginning, Sorensen stressed that “Food is Love” had to be different.

“The idea of the show is that I talk to the chefs and talk about why they are cooking the way they are cooking,” he explained. “I didn’t want to show up in a restaurant, take a bite of something and say how fantastic it was or show these screaming matches in the kitchen, because it’s not realistic.”

Pinkston said together with Sorensen, a plan for the pilot episode was created that matched the chef’s vision and shared with KETC. He remembered the meeting well.

“We went in and showed them the pilot and as soon as the credits began to roll, they said to us, ‘We’ll take a whole season,’” he said.

That meant 13 episodes, each one taking hours or days of shooting and post-production time for episodes of less than 27 minutes. The show recently has been extended for five more seasons.

“We’ve are such a great team because what I bring is the ability to seek out the restaurants, talk with the chefs and asking the right questions,” Sorensen said. “Jason can put it all together and make a great store. What he comes up with amazes me.”

Pinkston said the nominations are an honor.

“I guess it’s a sort of validation because it has meaning, but even more than what it means to me, I’ve seen how it has impact these restaurants,” he said.

“Food is Love” is not the only local nominee. Matt Linsin, creative services and marketing manager at WSIL-TV is also up for an Emmy. Linsin’s single-spot public service announcement “I Wear a Mask” is one of six nominees in the PSA category.

The Midwest Emmy competition is one of five regional award systems. Winners will be announced Thursday.

