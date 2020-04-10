When Joe Exotic came to Marion — twice

I’m sure many others have their own story about how they tripped into the twilight zone. For days, we clung to the drama of a gun-toting, sequin-wearing lion tamer now serving 22 years in federal prison for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot and other wildlife violations. Meanwhile, COVID-19 ripped through the nation. But it brought us together. Every night after work, we met in the living room to watch an episode, and during the day, we sent each other links to Joe’s amazingly cheesy music videos.

After talking to Christen, I also checked in with my former colleague Codell that same night. He was my boss for several years, and remains a close friend. He couldn’t connect until late in the evening because he’s an enterprise editor at the El Paso Times. He had to edit a bunch of important copy before we could dive into a conversation about his Joe Exotic experience from 2007.

Codell said that, at the time, his office was stationed at the Marion mall. Some people might have forgotten, but for years, The Southern had a satellite office there. That’s where his desk was located when he was assigned to cover parts of Williamson County, namely Herrin and Johnston City. He also doesn’t recall specifically how the assignment came about. Codell said he figures he offered to cover it because it was a story literally right outside his office door.