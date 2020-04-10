When Joe Exotic came to Marion — twice

Like millions of Americans, my husband and I recently found ourselves sucked into a vortex of mullets and tiger cubs while trying to shake the COVID-19 blues.
Having been taken by the hit Netflix “Joe Exotic” limited series, I was amazed and amused to discover that Mr. Exotic had visited Southern Illinois over a decade ago — apparently not only once, but at least twice. Joe and his mullet, baby tigers and band of misfits traveled to the Marion mall in 2007 and 2009. Both times, it was around Christmas time, and what a sight it must have been, inside the now eerily deserted mall, to see Santa Claus and his tiny elves, and Joe Exotic and his big cats.
Joe’s visit to Marion was covered by The Southern Illinoisan’s Codell Rodriguez in 2007 and WSIL-TV 3’s Christen Drew in 2009 (both of whom have since moved on to other jobs).
I reached out to Codell and Christen to get their impressions on meeting him in person. For those who haven’t seen the seven-part series, "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" explores the world of private big cat ownership in the U.S., and in particular follows the collapse of a flamboyant zoo owner from Wynnewood, Oklahoma, Joe Maldonado-Passage — or “Joe Exotic” as he is known.
When I called Christen one day in early April, she was working at her husband Bryan Drew’s law firm. She said she needed to step out of the office so she could talk without disturbing the others in the office. Situated in her car, she asked me what my angle was. I didn’t have one. I got nervous that she might think I was an idiot for not having thought this through beyond wanting to write something light-hearted.
So I told her the truth: I thought it was entertaining that Joe had been in Marion, and I wanted to know what it was like meeting him. And I needed a brief reprieve from the COVID-19 interviews that have dominated my days.
“I’m totally all about a distraction these days,” she said. “I think everybody is.”
I explained to Christen that I had seen her husband’s post on Facebook, in which he gushed about his wife and all her awesomeness, including that — much to his surprise — she had once interviewed this international star during her reporter days. She made a wincing sound. I think she was perhaps a wee bit embarrassed by the post, since this wasn’t exactly her career-making story. He included several screen captures from the footage, including a young Christen interviewing a man with a monkey on his head.
“Yeah, so that’s funny,” she said. “I just find it funny that when I was a news person, I got to meet some pretty important people. But my claim to fame is a wacky zookeeper with a mullet. Just my luck, right?”
We laughed. And seriously, this was the most fun I’d had all week, so no judgment here. Christen had just started working at WSIL-TV 3 when she met Joe. She doesn’t exactly remember how the assignment came to be. But she assumes she suggested it because she liked producing family-friendly feature stories that celebrated the community. Joe’s appearance was newsworthy because it’s not every day you find a tiger in Marion. She also figured it would make good TV.
And it did.
“During the interview with Joe, he wanted to put on a show for the camera,” she said. “I remember that he held an unruly monkey on his shoulder. The monkey took off Joe’s hat and pulled his hair. And Joe used it as a teachable moment to tell the camera that these sorts of pets do not make good pets for the average family.”
Christen said that she watched the series with her husband after realizing she had interviewed him. According to media reports, filming for the Netflix series didn’t begin until some five years after her interview with him in Marion. So this was really early Joe — before he was known as Joe Exotic, and perhaps before he began to slide into his life-derailing obsession with Carole Baskin.
“I will say Joe seemed sincere about wanting to care for his tigers and the other animals,” she said. “He made it very clear that his mission was to provide for these animals and encourage others not to adopt such dangerous pets. But somewhere between then and now, he’s lost sight of that it seems like, after watching the documentary.”
What do you think went wrong with Joe, I asked.
“I have thought about this,” she said. “I have to admit.” The show isn’t suitable for children or the easily offended, but “it was very thought-provoking,” she continued. “And I think there are some life lessons to be learned: In, particular hatred, anger and unforgiveness can cause someone to lose perspective of what their mission is, to lose sight of what you really set out to do.
“And I believe unforgiveness totally ruined Joe’s life.”
That’s a pretty powerful message. I was glad I called Christen, who, by the way, left reporting in 2012 to raise her children and is now working as a commercial developer specializing in remodeling historical buildings in Southern Illinois. And when there’s a pandemic, she helps her lawyer husband answer the phones.
My husband and I started watching “Tiger King” several weeks ago on accident. We had both finished long days at work, much of it involving COVID-19. Neither of us wanted to rehash the day. After dinner, we slithered into the living room, feeling heavy. He plopped into his leather chair and I sank into the couch, glued to my phone, trying to make sense of the health and economic tragedies unfolding. He suggested I unhinge myself from the news.
I flipped on “Netflix” and went searching for something to watch. Sometimes we play “Cheers” in the interlude between dinner and bedtime — it’s easy to watch, and easy to turn off. But I was missing Molly’s Pint and didn’t want to touch that nerve. That’s how we discovered “Joe Exotic.”
I’m sure many others have their own story about how they tripped into the twilight zone. For days, we clung to the drama of a gun-toting, sequin-wearing lion tamer now serving 22 years in federal prison for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot and other wildlife violations. Meanwhile, COVID-19 ripped through the nation. But it brought us together. Every night after work, we met in the living room to watch an episode, and during the day, we sent each other links to Joe’s amazingly cheesy music videos.
After talking to Christen, I also checked in with my former colleague Codell that same night. He was my boss for several years, and remains a close friend. He couldn’t connect until late in the evening because he’s an enterprise editor at the El Paso Times. He had to edit a bunch of important copy before we could dive into a conversation about his Joe Exotic experience from 2007.
Codell said that, at the time, his office was stationed at the Marion mall. Some people might have forgotten, but for years, The Southern had a satellite office there. That’s where his desk was located when he was assigned to cover parts of Williamson County, namely Herrin and Johnston City. He also doesn’t recall specifically how the assignment came about. Codell said he figures he offered to cover it because it was a story literally right outside his office door.
He also recalls that he didn’t have a lot of time for this particular piece. Back then, Codell said Johnston City was embroiled in juicy, nonstop controversy, and that’s where he was expending most of his reporting efforts. He does recall getting an odd feeling from the experience, especially after someone suggested he should actually get into a cage to pet a tiger cub.
“I didn’t know how bad the cub petting was back then,” he said. “I didn’t really think about the negative effects of that, or how messed up it is.”
I had no idea, either. The Netflix series dives into the grim underworld of private big cat owners who breed cubs to charge people to pet them, and then fail to take care of the animals once they are too old. It’s shockingly grotesque, and frankly, not something I’d given any thought to before tuning into the series.
He said that someone put the cub on his lap, and it felt sort of like holding a medium-size dog. It scratched him a little, tearing at his sweater and leaving a mark on his arm, and he decided that was enough.
“I was just kind of weirded out about it at the time,” he said. “The novelty wore off super quick. I was like, ‘OK, I held a tiger cub. I’m good now.’” Codell said that after his feature story appeared, he did receive a call from PETA raising concerns about Joe. Codell said he recalls following up with Joe about some of their claims. And he said it’s been fascinating to watch the series and witness the depths of the dysfunction behind the man and his operation.
When I talked to Codell, he hadn’t seen the entire “Joe Exotic” series yet. He was only on Episode 1, but had plans to watch it all. But with the first episode, Codell said he was struck right away by one critical detail.
“I’m pretty sure his mullet back then was way more intense. You watch the documentary ... and I’ve just seen the first episode where he references his mullet. I could be wrong about this, but I was like, ‘Dude, your mullet isn’t even close to what it used to be.’”
This intrigued me, naturally. I asked him to describe how he remembered the mullet. Codell prefaced his response by saying that he can’t be sure, but in his mind, Joe’s mullet really stood out in a crowd of mullets.
“I remember it being sort of like business in the front and, like, party all the way down the back,” he said.
It’s funny the things that stick with us.
