Varsity Center plans party to mark 80th anniversary

CARBONDALE — On the last weekend in June 1940, the new Varsity movie theater opened with a showing of “Our Town” starring William Holden. Eighty years later, the arts center is planning an event to celebrate its history and progress in the last eight decades.
On Saturday, June 27, the Varsity will be presenting recorded and live entertainment at the historic downtown venue. From 1 to 10 p.m., the venue has a telethon-style entertainment lineup from the lobby and under the marquee. Nathan Colombo, a Varsity board member, will emcee; hosts include Kent and Dorothy McDaniel, Jerri Locke, Robin Russell and Howard Saver, Becky Borowitz and Jorge Machaen.
The broadcast and live music is made possible through a sponsorship from Black Acre Productions.
Outdoor seating and access to the Varsity Bar is now allowed, according to a news release from event organizers. Buskers will be playing outside under the marquee throughout the day, and their performances also will be broadcast live on the Varsity’s YouTube Channel at youtube.com/thevarsitycenter. All safety recommendations will be followed, and patrons will be asked to wear masks when they enter the bar to order their drinks.
Recorded programming will include videos from The Varsity's most popular shows, big and small, as well as memories and testimonials from musicians, artists, community members and patrons.
Like many businesses and organizations, the Varsity has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers say. The Varsity will be accepting donations throughout the celebration. Donations may be made online at www.paypal.me/varsitycenter or by mail to PO Box 332, Carbondale IL 62903.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!