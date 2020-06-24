Varsity Center plans party to mark 80th anniversary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — On the last weekend in June 1940, the new Varsity movie theater opened with a showing of “Our Town” starring William Holden. Eighty years later, the arts center is planning an event to celebrate its history and progress in the last eight decades.

On Saturday, June 27, the Varsity will be presenting recorded and live entertainment at the historic downtown venue. From 1 to 10 p.m., the venue has a telethon-style entertainment lineup from the lobby and under the marquee. Nathan Colombo, a Varsity board member, will emcee; hosts include Kent and Dorothy McDaniel, Jerri Locke, Robin Russell and Howard Saver, Becky Borowitz and Jorge Machaen.

The broadcast and live music is made possible through a sponsorship from Black Acre Productions.

Outdoor seating and access to the Varsity Bar is now allowed, according to a news release from event organizers. Buskers will be playing outside under the marquee throughout the day, and their performances also will be broadcast live on the Varsity’s YouTube Channel at youtube.com/thevarsitycenter. All safety recommendations will be followed, and patrons will be asked to wear masks when they enter the bar to order their drinks.