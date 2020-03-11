76ers rout Pistons with Embiid back from shoulder injury

Butler said players watched film sessions in silence and became peeved when he said he learned the organization wanted Brown to "control" the All-Star guard. Butler decided not to return to the Sixers and landed in Miami on a sign-and-trade deal.

"I heard about, I understand what he's saying," Brown said. "I have not listened to it and I doubt I will."

Simmons missed his eighth straight game and will continue to undergo daily treatment for his nerve impingement. He is gradually increasing the activities in his strength and conditioning program and there's a shot the 23-year-old Simmons is back for the playoffs.

"There's no timeline on it," Simmons said before the game. "Whenever I'm back, I'm back. Whenever I'm 100 percent, I'm coming back. I'm not here to sit and just wait. When I'm healthy, I'll be playing."

Simmons said he feels no pain in his back and hasn't considered surgery if there's not much more improvement.

"To know where I am compared to two weeks ago, I feel much, much better," Simmons said. "I'm very confident."