Ethics commission finds ex-Exelon lobbyist sexually harassed colleague

The first instance of sexual harassment took place after “several people associated with Exelon’s lobbying efforts” gathered at a hotel bar on March 19, 2019, following hearings in the Illinois General Assembly, according to the commission’s decision.

While at the hotel bar, Fein “flattered Witness A’s professional work and told her how wonderful and attractive she was,” the decision states.

Around 2 a.m. the next morning, Fein knocked on Witness A’s hotel door and said he wanted to speak with her. She opened the door and let him in.

“Once inside Witness A’s hotel room, (Fein) stated that he and his wife had separated and that he found Witness A attractive. He put his hand on her leg and tried to kiss her. Witness A told (Fein), ‘You’ve got to leave,’ which he did,” the decision states. “The next morning, March 20, 2019, (Fein) stopped by Witness A’s desk and said, ‘I was drunk. There’s no excuse,’ to which Witness A replied, ‘That’s right, there is no excuse for that.’”

The second incident happened on April 29, 2019, after Witness A and others gathered at another hotel bar, following formal activities at a lobbyist-related event in Springfield.