Even Davis gets 2 hits as O's total 19 in 11-0 win at Nats

WASHINGTON — Even Chris Davis got in on the act for the suddenly slugging Orioles, doubling his season total by collecting two of Baltimore's 19 hits and raising his average from .087 to .143 in an 11-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday night.
Seven of the Orioles' nine starting position players each got at least a pair of hits. José Iglesias led the way by going 4 for 4 with three RBIs, and Renato Núñez added a three-run homer to back left-hander Tommy Milone (1-1), whose six-inning outing was the longest by an Orioles pitcher this year.
Milone, who was drafted by the Nationals in 2008 and briefly pitched for them in 2011 and 2018, allowed just three hits and didn't walk anyone.
The Orioles were coming off getting swept in four games at home by the cobbled-together, coronavirus-struck Miami Marlins. But after scoring a grand total of once through the first three games of that series, Baltimore put up seven runs in the finale Thursday, then kept on swinging well Friday against the reigning World Series champion Nationals and starter Aníbal Sánchez (0-2).
By the time Sánchez had recorded four outs, Baltimore led 3-0, with four hits and two walks the first time through the lineup. In all, he gave up five runs, 10 hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings as Washington dropped its second straight game and fell to 4-6.
Reliever Ryne Harper entered and turned a manageable deficit for Washington into an 8-0 laugher by serving up a home run, two doubles and a single to the first four hitters he faced. That included Núñez's fifth homer, which landed in the visitors' bullpen in left.
Baltimore put up three more runs in the seventh against another reliever, Wander Suero.
RAYS 1, YANKEES 0: At St. Petersburg, Pinch-hitter Michael Perez hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning on his 28th birthday, six Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a two-hitter and Tampa Bay beat AL East-leading New York.
Yoshi Tsutsugo drew a leadoff walk from Adam Ottavino (2-1) in the eighth and went to second with one out when Kevin Kiermaier walked. Both runners advanced a base on a wild pitch before Perez put the Rays up 1-0 on his fly to center.
Chaz Roe (2-0) went the final two innings for the win.
