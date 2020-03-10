Calendar
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 7 min to read
Because of their dedication to all of us and our health, we recognize the team of health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients as our persons of the year.
- Updated
There are many symbols that inspire winter holiday cheer — a menorah, silver bells, evergreen trees — but Southern Illinois has a sign of the season all its own. It has the Christmas Possum.
- Updated
For families looking to enjoy drive-thru Christmas light shows from the comfort of their vehicles, Southern Illinois has a few options that of…
- Updated
Current Johnston City coach Scott Burzynski remains the Black Diamond Conference's all-time leading scorer in boys basketball.
- Updated
Rich Herrin, the man who went straight from Benton High School to leading the SIU men's basketball program in 1985, died late Christmas Day at the age of 87, according to a family friend.
Pinckneyville prison experiencing COVID-19 outbreak; advocates seek priority vaccine access for inmates, staff
- Updated
Pinckneyville Correctional Center is experiencing a significant COVID-19 outbreak.
- Updated
The statewide 7-day rolling average case positivity is rate down to 7.5%, the lowest it has been since Oct. 31. As of Friday, Region 5 had the highest case positivity rate in the state, at 12.2%.
- Updated
The woman charged in the killing of Marion 11-year-old Jade Beasley pleaded not guilty in Williamson County Court Wednesday.
- Updated
An explosion shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, shattering windows, damaging buildings and wounding three people. Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional. The FBI is leading the investigation.