Following 16 months of a pandemic, people joked about what could possibly happen next.
The competition was at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.
A news anchor and reporter for KFVS-TV is the new Miss Illinois.
The 30 felony charges came after a six-month investigation, authorities said Tuesday.
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
The port is slated to be built on 350 acres of land owned by the city and its utility company on the Mississippi River. It would include two high-speed cranes for moving containers between ships and trucks and trains and storage areas.
Three women with local ties have been named Top Five finalists for the title of Miss Illinois and remain in the running for the honor tonight at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.
At least five people, including a woman who was listed in critical condition, were hospitalized in Naperville, where 16 homes were left “uninhabitable" and dozens of other homes were damaged.
Better known as “Senior” in the MLB scouting realm, Terry Tripp traded in his radar gun after 46 years of scouting to wave his two eldest grandsons around the base pads as an assistant coach on the Harrisburg baseball team.
Two women representing Southern Illinois remain in the running to be named Miss Illinois 2021 later tonight.