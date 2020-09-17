Boys Golf
Carmi-White County at Centralia
It’s near the beginning of pawpaw season in Southern Illinois — and also near the end.
A protector. The life of the party. A loving father. An eternal optimist. These are some of the Southern Illinoisans who have died from COVID-19.
Three Southern Illinois counties — Jackson, Williamson and Pulaski — are at a warning level for COVID-19 spread out of 30 statewide, according…
It's been a full four decades since Jim ("Jimmy") Mitchell dominated the Black Diamond Conference in basketball.
A Carbondale postal worker has resigned after being confronted with charges that she embezzled mail in May.
Authorities are investigating the death of a 28-year-old inmate at Shawnee Correctional Center who was scheduled to be released on parole Friday.
The Illinois State Police arrested 66-year-old Mary A. Davis of Cairo on five counts of first-degree murder, according to a Friday night news …
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
Mandatory COVID-19 testing at SIU Carbondale is “on the table,” Chancellor Austin Lane said Monday. University officials also have decided to start the Spring 2021 semester a week later than originally planned.
Illinois state Sen. Terry Link, who was hit last month with federal charge of filing a false income tax return for 2016, announced his resignation Friday after 24 years in the Legislature.
