Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced in a news conference Monday that Region 5 of Illinois' COVID-19 plan, which includes Southern Illinois, will see greater virus mitigation measures beginning Thursday.
A 26-year-old man who was convicted last year of first-degree murder in the 2017 shooting of a 19-year-old in Carbondale was sentenced on Friday to 72 years in state prison.
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
Southern Illinoisans in the service industry are feeling a bit of whiplash after Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday that further mitigation measures would be put in place in the region to control COVID-19.
Austin Lane, who joined SIU as chancellor of its Carbondale campus in July, said he noticed one glaringly obvious problem area right away: In recent years, SIU had lost sight of the importance of recruiting students from its backyard.
Actor Sam Elliott lent his voice to a Joe Biden campaign video that aired during the World Series Tuesday and became a Twitter magnet. See the ad and responses to it.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported seven Southern Illinois counties are considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19.
Monday’s race at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds happened just a month after Pinckneyville runner James Robb's second cardiac arrest in 17 months literally toppled him from his seat in class.
The Carbondale man convicted for his part in a 2019 shooting at The Fields apartments in Carbondale has been sentenced to more than 17 years i…