- Updated
MARION — A body was discovered Tuesday at a demolition site for the Motel Marion, authorities said.
- Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
- Updated
Hundreds of automotive enthusiasts gathered for the Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals this weekend at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.
- Updated
MARION — Williamson County Board Commissioner Brent Gentry on Tuesday questioned what the county is paying a law firm to represent the local g…
- Updated
The country's top health experts — along with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, President Joe Biden and others — have long said the path to normalc…
- Updated
Illinois’ State Comptroller Susana Mendoza said in an online discussion sponsored by the Southern Illinois University Paul Simon Public Policy Institute Friday that the state’s backlog of unpaid bills is lower now than any time in recent history, but added under the state’s current tax structure and budget, it is unlikely Illinois will dig out of its financial hole.
Outreach to vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Updated
Illinois' move to Phase 5 — full reopening — happens Friday. With that comes questions about what's allowed in the stage as the state recovers from COVID-19.
- Updated
Both the short game and long game were working for the Marion High School softball team Friday as it remained undefeated with a victory over Carbondale in a Class 3A regional championship game at the Crisp Sports Complex.
- Updated
CARBONDALE — Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 19-year-old Carterville man accused in an armed robbery.