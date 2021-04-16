Calendar
Were it not for the quick thinking of a Carbondale officer, Sunday’s shooting that injured three people could have very easily resulted in a fatality.
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
Replacement named for disgraced former Student Health Services director tied to Ohio State sex scandal
Southern Illinois University Carbondale has announced a replacement for disgraced former director of Student Health Services Ted Grace who announced his resignation last month following questions about his role in an alleged sexual abuse cover up in Ohio.
COLP — Voters in the village of Colp made history Tuesday night when they selected a Black female as their next village president.
City leaders are poised to name Perry County’s sheriff as Sesser's interim police chief after the current chief, Ryan White, said he wasn't interesting in staying on.
Ten months ago, Donita Wiley Madison seemed to make a tremendous recovery from COVID. But every day was a fight to breathe, and on March 24, her lungs could not go any further.
A man was arrested Monday in Carbondale after allegedly shooting a gun at a house and later fleeing on a bike.
Doug Williams, chairman of the Williamson County Public Building Commission, intends to resign at Tuesday's county board meeting.
Mike Noe, owner of the former Campus Comics, will bring his love of “nerd culture” to Murphysboro as he moves the longtime Carbondale staple to its new home.
Former State Sen. Bill Brady and members of his family have been in a yearlong dispute with the landlord of a Jimmy John's that his family owns in Florida because ongoing construction has “alienated” their business, he said.