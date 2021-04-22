 Skip to main content
Football

Carbondale at Marion

Herrin at Benton

Carmi at Hamilton County

Eldorado at Fairfield

Harrisburg at West Frankfort

Murphysboro at Massac County

Nashville at Anna

Centralia at Mount Vernon

Cahokia at Althoff

Edwards County at Johnston City

CZR at Chester

Carterville at Du Quoin

