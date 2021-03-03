Calendar
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Nathaniel Wilson is set to replace retiring Herrin superintendent Terry Ryker this summer.
- Updated
In a stunning beatdown of the Missouri Valley Football Conference kingpin, SIU dominated No. 1 North Dakota State on both lines of scrimmage for four quarters in a rout that emphatically ended the Bison’s 39-game winning streak.
- Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
- Updated
A woman is dead after a single-vehicle ATV crash on Saturday in Williamson County.
- Updated
CHRISTOPHER — The Black Diamond Conference was filthy rich in talent in the 1980s. Four players who scored more than 2,000 career points each …
Northwest Indiana nurse raped car-crash victim who pleaded for pain meds, cops allege; suspect at large
Police were searching Thursday for a Northwest Indiana traveling nurse wanted on charges alleging he forced a car-crash victim to have sex with him in exchange for pain medication that the victim had been begging for.
- Updated
Two Carmi residents have been identified as the victims of Tuesday's fatal train-truck collision in Pulaski County.
- Updated
The resolution, filed Monday, states that Miller “violated his oath to the Constitution of the United States of America and the Constitution of the State of Illinois by actively and publicly promoting the actions of an internationally recognized para-military hate group.”
- Updated
Illinois is facing a statewide teacher shortage and school districts in the rural parts of the state have reported the most severe issues as a result, according to a new survey.
- Updated
Fifteen months after receiving official designation as a Level II trauma center, emergency department staff at SIH Memorial Hospital are celebrating the hospital's first year of service as Southern Illinois' only trauma center.