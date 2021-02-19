Calendar
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Illinois State Police and the Williamson County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a Marion city employee, according to a press release from the City of Marion.
- Updated
Two state-supported mass vaccination sites are opening in Carbondale on Friday.
- Updated
MURPHYSBORO —Justice David K. Overstreet and the Illinois Supreme Court on Wednesday announced the appointment of Steven M.J. Bost as an at-la…
- Updated
Bitter temperatures will grip the region this weekend and weather officials are warning residents to stay home if they can.
- Updated
A winter storm on President’s Day blanketed Southern Illinois in snow, with most of Southern Illinois, Western Kentucky and Southeastern Missouri receiving 5 to 9 inches of snow. More snow is expected on Wednesday.
- Updated
Southern Illinois state legislators reacted to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s combined State of the State and budget address on Wednesday. Here's what they said.
How do you mend a broken heart? Physicians in Carbondale use advanced procedures to treat ailing hearts.
- Updated
CARBONDALE — For the physicians and staff of Prairie Heart Institute in Carbondale and SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, healing a heart me…
- Updated
His pain was not radiating. He did not feel pressure. He wasn’t short of breath or sweating. As an Emergency Department charge nurse, he knew the only way to determine whether or not he was having a heart attack was to go to the ER.
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Massac, Union, White and Williamson counties Friday
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
- Updated
Joseph Castrejon, of Murphysboro, the owner of Carbondale business Sound Core Music and a fixture in the Southern Illinois music scene, died Friday.