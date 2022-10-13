Everyone welcome at SIU’s Haunted Hollow Oct. 23

CARBONDALE — Haunted Hollow, one of the region’s most popular, fun, family friendly fall traditions returns to Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center on Oct. 23 with activities galore for all ages.

It’s a daylong fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is free. All ages are welcome, and costumes and masks are encouraged.

Wide variety of activities

The Haunted Hollow will feature a haunted hayride and a haunted cabin with frights galore – but not to worry as it won’t be too scary for the children. There will also be interpretative nature walks and music by a variety of Southern Illinois artists. A variety of creepy crawlers will make a guest appearance, and participants can not only learn about these critters but get a chance to hold the snakes, lizards and other wildlife, too.

Many of the activities will be free, including games, face painting, the haunted cabin and the creepy crawlers experience. You can also purchase tickets for a nominal fee to enjoy other activities including a bouncy house, the Saluki Soar, pumpkin painting, the hayride and the portable climbing wall. Assorted refreshments will be available for purchase as well.

All welcome

Touch of Nature is wheelchair- and stroller-accessible. A parent or guardian must accompany children to the event.

The Haunted Hollow will go on rain or shine, so organizers encourage participants to dress accordingly for the weather.

For more information, call 618-453-1121 or email tonec@siu.edu.