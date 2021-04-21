Paul Obaugh Ford has been serving the Staunton, Virginia area for over 50 years. Locally owned and operated, their mission is to be the automotive home for drivers in and around Staunton, Lexington and Waynesboro, Virginia. With a vast selection of used and certified pre-owned cars available at every price point, there is no reason Paul Obaugh Ford shouldn’t be the first place you look for a new, used or certified pre-owned vehicle.

Financing options are also available whether you have bad credit, no credit or are a first time car buyer. Paul Obaugh Ford employees are committed to making the car purchasing process as quick and hassle-free as possible. Customer satisfaction is the number one priority.

Getting back to what they do best

Paul Obaugh Ford is committed to making the car buying process as stress-free as possible. That mission has not changed even in the face of the pandemic. General Manager Roger Aldheizer says the pandemic has altered their business practices, but wants to highlight these changes as positive.

Now, from the comfort of their own homes, customers have the option to shop online and have their new cars delivered directly to them using the Customize Your Deal tool on the website. To start this process, new and used vehicle inventory can be viewed online at obaugh.com.

Once you have found a vehicle you're interested in, click "Schedule Test Drive/Request More Info.” After completing the form, a team member will contact you. As always, patrons are also welcome to call the dealership directly for assistance at 888-483-7656.

If service on a current vehicle is what you need, they are also offering a delivery service option for scheduled maintenance and repairs. To take advantage of this option, simply let the service department know during your scheduling call that you'd like Service Pick-up and Delivery for your appointment, so you can stay home while they take care of your vehicle's service needs. Curbside pick-up is also available at the dealership for service appointments.

For those drivers ready to shop in-store, the dealership is open for normal business hours in all departments and COVID-19 guidelines are being strictly adhered to. High-traffic areas are sanitized every hour for the safety of employees and customers, sneeze guards have been installed at the service desk and cashier and each customer’s car is sanitized before being returned to its owner. Social distancing guidelines are also widely encouraged and implemented while in the dealership.

New inventory, same great service

Despite the world having to slow down and pivot their business practices over the past year, Ford has been rolling full steam ahead with two new exciting vehicles: The all new electric Mustang Mach E and the Ford Bronco. Customers can call Paul Obaugh Ford for information about availability of the Mach E, or use this link to reserve a new Bronco.

If a used or certified pre-owned vehicle is more in-line with what you’re looking for, Paul Obaugh Ford has plenty of those available to test-drive as well. “Need to know the difference between used and certified pre-owned?” Aldheizer says, “Give one of our friendly salespeople a call and we would be happy to explain it and help you determine which one is better for you.”

As always, Paul Obaugh Ford offers competitive pricing on all vehicles and customer satisfaction is their highest priority. When asked how the dealership is planning to bring in new business now that the pandemic is finally waning, Aldheizer’s answer is simple: “Treat people with respect and listen to their needs.”

To get in touch with someone about your vehicular needs, please visit Paul Obaugh Ford online at obaugh.com, or in person at 13 Lee Jackson Highway, Staunton, VA. 24401.

This content was produced in partnership with the advertising department. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display.

