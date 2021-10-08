 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Test Intro Asset

  • Updated
  • 0

As a business owner, we know that during these difficult times, you rely on your team more than ever. Your success is their success. We at The Daily Progress recognize that.  So, join our Employee of the Month Club! Make your business stand out, celebrate your employees and give them the kudos they deserve! 

The businesses listed here have already signed up, and joined our new exclusive club. Are you interested as well?

If you are, we offer you a professionally written story about your business on your own landing page, the opportunity to highlight op to three employees or departments each month, and we offer additional advertising opportunities to make sure your business really does stand out!

For more information, contact Richard Alblas: ralblas@dailyprogress.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News