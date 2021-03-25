Familiar faces joined by a few new ones in women's Sweet 16

"Things have changed. You could go somewhere else and you could have the opportunity right away to make an impact and create something that's never been done before," she said. "Those kids are different. They are special in their own right and they wanted to do something that has never been done before and I'm thankful to coach a group of them."

Arizona has made it back to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1998 when coach Adia Barnes was playing for the Wildcats.

Asked how different the feeling was to get to the Sweet 16 as a coach as opposed to when she did it as a player, Barnes responded, "coaching is a lot harder than playing. Because as a player, you're kind of oblivious to a lot of things. You just kind of go out and play."

Barnes said it is also more meaningful and gratifying, getting to watch the players being rewarded for their hard work.

CROWD NOISE

For the first time in the tournament the NCAAs will allow the public to attend games. That will be limited to 17% of the Alamodome's capacity per game — which is roughly 4,800 tickets.