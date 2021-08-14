Fields stars as Bears beat Dolphins; Broncos rout Vikings

CHICAGO — Rookie quarterback Justin Fields settled in and the Chicago Bears saw the playmaking ability they dreamed about on draft day.

Fields rallied Chicago back Saturday from a 13-0 deficit in his preseason debut by throwing for a touchdown and running for one in a 20-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

In just over two quarters of playing time, Fields was 14 of 20 for 142 yards and was at his best rolling outside the pocket and throwing.

Fields' passing also helped the Bears get on the scoreboard for the first time with a 53-yard Cairo Santos field goal on the final play of the first half. Until that possession, the Bears hadn't picked up a first down as Miami dominated play early.

With Soldier Field fans chanting "Let's Go Fields," the former Ohio State passer replaced starter Andy Dalton with 12:11 left until halftime but needed a few drives to get warmed up. Fields did fumble during a scramble following a spin move in the second quarter before the rally began, but the ball went out of bounds.

The Bears put away the win with Brian Johnson's 44-yard field goal following a 51-yard run by Artavis Pierce in the fourth quarter after Fields left the game.