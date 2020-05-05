Fighters see UFC 249 as chance to spread hope, inspiration

The UFC never wanted to stop competition while the pandemic grew, and president Dana White was never short of fighters willing to compete while he scrambled desperately to keep holding fight cards amid the unprecedented public health crisis. Now that White has found a state and an athletic commission willing to host him, UFC 249 will be followed by additional shows on May 13, May 16 and probably May 23 from Jacksonville.

"There's not very often you're going to get to fight for a world title, much less during a pandemic when there's zero sports going on and you're going to be the only one on TV," Gaethje said. "You have to face your fears. You've got to go out there and take the chances when they're presented. ... We get to put paychecks in our own pocket, and we get to put a paycheck in every UFC employee's pocket that's going to work this event, and we get to inspire people to not give up right now.""

While many athletes around the world have voiced concerns about being compelled to play their sports in such uncertain times, the UFC's fighters — who typically don't get paid unless they compete — have been almost unanimously eager to return.

Even seasoned veterans like ex-champion Dominick Cruz have jumped at the opportunity despite being well aware of the health risks involved. Like Gaethje, Cruz sees UFC 249 as an opportunity to overcome fear.