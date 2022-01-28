You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Meet Fiona!This adorable pup is one of a litter... View on PetFinder
Donald Trump Jr., the oldest son of former President Donald Trump, will be the keynote speaker at the group’s 2022 Ronald Reagan Tribute Gala on Oct. 8 in Marion.
Mars Wrigley is closing a nearly century-old chocolate plant on Chicago’s West Side once hailed as the most beautiful candy factory in America.
"I regret to say the USFS is back with devastating plans. The triple threat plan includes tax-payer funded commercial logging of the last left-standing public Shawnee Forest habitat, massive burn projects, and widespread poison herbicide applications."
Work by James Arthur Design Co., a Marion branding and graphic design firm, is being showcased as some of the best logo designs from around the world.
During its regular meeting Monday evening, Marion City Council approved a contract for sale to sell a piece of property 24 feet by 85 feet along Franklin Avenue to John Brown for the appraised value of $14,000.
Community members and inmates interviewed by The Southern this weekend say that up until just over two weeks ago, masks were considered contraband in the Jackson County Jail, causing COVID-19 cases to increase.
Shawna Moore, the owner of Moore Than Coffee, started her business just six months prior to the initial COVID-19 shutdown that would put many out of business. After bonding with her dad over coffee for years Moore fought to not let her dream be toppled by the pandemic.
Last year we told you of Steve Falcone, the Carbondale retiree who'd been writing one short poem per day to help his friends and social media followers survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, those poems have been collected into a book.
Southern Illinois’ Santa has died.
Three southern Illinoisans will face criminal charges for poaching a buck, bobcat and turkey on private land and other violations following an investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police, according to a release from the state.
