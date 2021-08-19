‘Fire Pritzker,’ Pelosi are rallying cries at State Fair Republican Day

Davis’ central Illinois district is one that is likely to change markedly when the General Assembly draws the new congressional maps. He has even said that depending on what the district looks like when the new maps are drawn, he might consider stepping down from Congress to run for statewide office, possibly for governor.

“I don't know what my future holds because my future and the political future is going to depend upon what the corrupt Democrats in Springfield are going to do when they redraw our congressional map,” he told reporters Thursday. “I'll know what I want to do in the future based upon what that battlefield looks like.”

The only statewide office that will be an open seat next year is secretary of state, where incumbent Democrat Jesse White is stepping down at the end of a 22-year stint in that office. So far, no Republicans have formally announced a bid for that office, but state Rep. Dan Brady, of Bloomington, said Thursday he is seriously considering the race.

“I represent the Bloomington-Normal area, the middle part of the state,” he said during an interview Thursday. “And I believe that I'm an individual with a track record, as far as a representative goes, of bringing people together on both sides of the aisle.”