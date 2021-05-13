Flaherty's 7th win lifts Cards as Burnes walks 1st batter

MILWAUKEE — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty became the major leagues' first seven-game winner this year with a 2-0 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday as the Brewers' Corbin Burnes extended his streak to 58 consecutive strikeouts before his first walk.
Flaherty (7-0) allowed four hits in six innings, struck out six and walked two to help the Cardinals win a three-game series that featured dominant starting pitching.
Burnes (2-3) returned from the injured list after a positive test for coronavirus, which he said left him asymptomatic. He opted against getting vaccinated for what he said were personal reasons.
In his first appearance since April 26, Burnes struck out nine among his first 14 outs, giving him 58 strikeouts and no walks this year before he walked Tommy Edman with two outs in the fifth.
After starting Edman with a curveball for a called strike, Burnes threw a changeup and three straight cutters, the last with a 3-1 count that sailed high.
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Burnes' 58 strikeouts without a walk were the most by a major league pitcher within the same season since at least 1893, when the mound moved to its current distance from the plate of 60 feet, 6 inches.
Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees extended his active streak to 56 strikeouts on Wednesday at Tampa Bay. Cole has walked three this season.
Burnes allowed one run and five hits in five innings with nine strikeouts. Although Burnes has a 1.57 ERA, the Brewers have gone 2-4 in his six starts — scoring a total of one run in the four losses.
Alex Reyes remained perfect in 11 save chances by striking out Tyrone Taylor to strand two runners. The Brewers went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position.
WHITE SOX 4, TWINS 2: At Chicago, Tim Anderson and Jake Lamb homered, Billy Hamilton made a leaping catch at the wall to end a bases-loaded threat and Chicago beat Minnesota for their sixth straight win.
Lance Lynn (4-1) struck out nine in five innings for Chicago, which has won seven of eight while sweeping two straight series. Liam Hendriks retired the last five Minnesota batters for his seventh save in nine chances.
Max Kepler homered for the Twins, who have lost four straight and eight of nine to fall 10 games behind the AL Central leaders. Michael Pineda (2-2) slowed down a White Sox offense that had scored at least nine runs in four straight games but lost after Minnesota failed to cash in on a pair of bases-loaded chances.
TIGERS 4, ROYALS 3: At Detroit, Michael Fulmer shut down Kansas City's ninth-inning rally for his second save, and Detroit won to extend the Royals' losing streak to 11 games.
Detroit led 4-1 entering the ninth, but Kansas City scored twice of Gregory Soto on a groundout by Carlos Santana and an RBI single from Salvador Perez.
Fulmer relieved Soto and got a popout from Jorge Soler and struck out Andrew Benintendi swinging to end it.
NATIONALS 5, PHILLIES 1: At Washington, Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber hit two-run homers in the first inning, Patrick Corbin continued his resurgence with seven solid innings and Washington beat Philadelphia to end a four-game slide.
Washington had dropped seven of eight to sink to a season-low six games under .500 before salvaging the finale of the three-game series. Philadelphia missed a chance to move four games over .500 for the first time since it was 5-1.
Corbin (2-3) allowed one run in seven innings, giving up five hits while striking out a season-high nine. Since allowing 15 earned runs in 6 1/3 innings over his first two starts, Corbin is 2-1 with 3.00 ERA over five outings and has reduced his season ERA from 21.32 to 6.19.
BLUE JAYS 8, BRAVES 4: At Atlanta, Bo Bichette hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the ninth inning and Toronto Blue rallied yet again to beat Atlanta and sweep six games from the Braves this season.
Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. left in the seventh inning with an apparent left ankle injury.