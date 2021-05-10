Flyers end crushing season with win over Devils

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Farabee scored two goals and James van Riemsdyk added one on the power play to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils in the season finale for both teams on Monday night.
The Flyers finished yet another season without a Stanley Cup — they haven't won one since consecutive championships in 1974 and 1975 — and this ends as one of the more disheartening ones in franchise history.
Gritty stripped to his orange fur, exposing his green belly button as the final horn sounded. The Flyers raised their sticks toward the maybe 2,000 fans left at the Wells Fargo Center.
Playoffs were certainly expected, and a deep postseason run seemed possible, when the Flyers broke training camp under second-year coach Alain Vigneault. The Flyers earned a No. 1 seed in the restart bubble season, won their first playoff series since 2012 and were brimming with young talent that included Travis Konecny, Ivan Provorov and Carter Hart. The season instead unraveled in March with 11 losses and the Flyers even gave up 15 straight goals to the New York Rangers over two games. A trendy pick to come out of the East Division, the Flyers instead trudged to the finish line.
"Before the season started, I don't think anybody thought we'd be in this position," team captain Claude Giroux said before the game. "It's very frustrating, confusing."
BRUINS 3, ISLANDERS 2: At Boston, Taylor Hall scored his second goal of the game 2:53 into overtime and Boston beat New York in their home finale to clinch third place in the East Division.
Brad Marchand also scored for Boston, which will face second-place Washington in the first round of the playoffs. Tuukka Rask had 16 saves.
Mathew Barzal and Oliver Wahlstrom scored for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves before he was replaced to start the third period by Ilya Sorokin, who stopped 10 shots.
PANTHERS 4, LIGHTNING 0: At Sunrise, Chris Driedger stopped 30 shots to record his third shutout of the season, Juho Lammikko scored a short-handed goal, and Florida secured home-ice advantage for the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a win over Tampa Bay in the regular season finale for both clubs.
The Lightning opened the game with the first all-Black line in NHL history -- Mathieu Joseph, Gemel Smith and Daniel Walcott. Walcott was making his NHL debut, Smith was in his fifth game of the season and Joseph has been in the lineup for all 56 Tampa Bay games in 2020-21.
Carter Verhaeghe scored a goal in his first game back from injury, and Alex Wennberg and MacKenzie Weegar also scored goals for the Panthers. Keith Yandle had an assist and recorded his 600th NHL point.