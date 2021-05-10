Flyers end crushing season with win over Devils

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Farabee scored two goals and James van Riemsdyk added one on the power play to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils in the season finale for both teams on Monday night.

The Flyers finished yet another season without a Stanley Cup — they haven't won one since consecutive championships in 1974 and 1975 — and this ends as one of the more disheartening ones in franchise history.

Gritty stripped to his orange fur, exposing his green belly button as the final horn sounded. The Flyers raised their sticks toward the maybe 2,000 fans left at the Wells Fargo Center.

Playoffs were certainly expected, and a deep postseason run seemed possible, when the Flyers broke training camp under second-year coach Alain Vigneault. The Flyers earned a No. 1 seed in the restart bubble season, won their first playoff series since 2012 and were brimming with young talent that included Travis Konecny, Ivan Provorov and Carter Hart. The season instead unraveled in March with 11 losses and the Flyers even gave up 15 straight goals to the New York Rangers over two games. A trendy pick to come out of the East Division, the Flyers instead trudged to the finish line.