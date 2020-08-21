Flyers head into 2nd round of East playoffs with Game 6 win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

TORONTO — Ivan Provorov, Kevin Hayes and Michael Raffl scored to lead Philadelphia into the second round for the first time in eight years with a 3-2 win over Montreal in Game 6 on Friday night.

The Flyers won the series 4-2 and are on to the second round in the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2012. The Flyers have not played in the Stanley Cup Final since 2010 or won the championship since 1975.

The Flyers will move on to play the New York Islanders.

Carter Hart again was stout for the Flyers and stopped 31 shots for the top-seeded Flyers.

Nick Suzuki scored two goals for the Canadiens.

The Flyers scored just 28 seconds into the game when Provorov redirected one past Carey Price for the lead and the seventh time in the postseason they scored first.

Hayes beat Price about 6 minutes later for his first goal of the season and a 2-0 lead. The Flyers have made it this far in the postseason without any major production from their top scorers. Travis Konecny (24), Hayes (23), Sean Couturier (22), Claude Giroux (21), and James van Riemsdyk (19) all failed to score a goal headed into Game 6. The Flyers even scratched van Riemsdyk for multiple games during the playoffs.