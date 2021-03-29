Flyers rally to OT win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ivan Provorov scored 42 seconds into overtime, and the Philadelphia Flyers overcame a three-goal deficit to pull out a 4-3 win and extend the Buffalo Sabres winless skid to 18 on Monday night.

The Flyers scored three times in the third period to overcome a 3-0 deficit, with Sean Couturier forcing overtime by tipping in Provorov's point shot with 1:29 left, and Philadelphia's net empty for an extra attacker.

Provorov then scored by converting Couturier's pass on a 2-on-1 break and slipping a shot under goalie Linus Ullmark's pads after Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin turned the puck over in the Philadelphia end.

Nothing continues to go right for Buffalo in a calamitous season in which the team dropped to 0-15-3 to match the NHL's 14th-worst winless skid and longest since the Pittsburgh Penguins went 0-17-1 during the 2003-04 season.

The teams meet again on Wednesday.

PENGUINS 2, ISLANDERS 1: At Pittsburgh, Casey DeSmith made 19 saves after starter Tristan Jarry's mysterious exit and Pittsburgh held off New York.