Food, fun and adventure — side trips from the Shawnee National Forest

Southern Illinois presents a variety of attractions and experiences all within a short drive of the Shawnee National Forest. No matter the interest, the region has something unique to offer.
Mountain Bike Trails at the Touch of Nature Environmental Center
- For off-road enthusiasts, nearly ten miles of mountain biking trails recently opened at the Touch of Nature Environmental Center, an outdoor experience and education venue operated by Southern Illinois University and located just outside of Giant City State Park near Carbondale.
- The trails, designed in collaboration with the International Mountain Biking Association, are the start of a planned mountain bike destination, expected to include 30 miles of trails, a kids’ terrain loop and more. www.ton.siu.edu
Food
One would not expect a rural area speckled with small towns to offer much in the way of culinary experiences, but that is an incorrect assumption. Sure, Southern Illinois has its share of diners and coffee shops, but also eateries recognized regionally and nationally.
- Tom’s Place (DeSoto, Illinois) is a one-time roadhouse now offering cosmopolitan cuisine from Danish Master Chef Lasse Sorensen. A five-star award winner, Tom’s Place mixes cutting-edge cuisine, casual elegance and warm hospitality with international classics. www.tomsplacedesoto.com
- Walker’s Bluff (Carterville, Illinois) – With its own vineyard, manicured grounds and variety of settings, Walker’s Bluff is a popular spot for weddings, reunions and special events. A wine tasting room presents local and other favorites while Legend’s Restaurant offers a full-service, fine dining experience.
- The Vault Café on the Square (Marion, Illinois) – Located in a 100-year-old bank building, The Vault Café serves traditional American fare for breakfast, brunch and lunch. Diners can even request a table inside the restaurant’s namesake vault making for a very unique dining experience.
- 17th Street Barbecue (Murphysboro, Illinois) – The Jackson County community of Murphysboro is officially designated as the barbecue capital of Illinois, and 17th Street is a major reason why. Featuring barbecue that has won the coveted Memphis in May cook-off three times and named the best barbecue ribs in America by Bon Apetit magazine, the restaurant (and sister location in Marion) offer a variety of lick-your-finger delights. www.17bbq.com
- Giant City Lodge (Makanda, Illinois) – Nestled in a rustic log building within Giant City State Park, the lodge has been serving family style meals (think heaping, pass-around plates of fried chicken, dumplings and more) and other fare for generations with picturesque views of the park. www.giantcitylodge.com
Shawnee Hills Wine Trail
- The Shawnee Hills Wine Trail is comprised of 11 award-winning wineries over 45 miles. Located in the state’s first recognized vintcultural area, member vineyards and wineries offer tastings, special events and wine and food pairing weekends. www.shawneewinetrail.com
- For those preferring draft, the region offers a number of distillers and brewers producing craft beer and other brews, as well as great pub food and entertainment.
Zip Lines
- For a bird’s eye view of the national forest, try the Shawnee Bluffs Canopy Tour, a collection of eight zip lines (one stretching more than 1,100 feet) over bluffs, trees and valleys.
- Organizers say the canopy tour is an adrenaline-filled adventurous and educational way to experience the flora, fauna, geography and history of the area.
- Riders can reach speeds of up to 40 mph during a three-hour and are tours less than $100 per person. www.shawneezip.com
Scuba
- One might not think of scuba diving as a Midwestern thing, but one of the most unique scuba experiences can be found at Mermet Springs near Belknap.
- Located in an 8.5 acre spring-fed former quarry, Mermet Springs offers dives of 15 to 120 feet with great visibility and lots of sunken treasures to explore (including a 727 airliner). www.mermetsprings.com
Metropolis
- Superman (and many other comic book heroes) are alive and well in Metropolis, Illinois, long known as Superman’s hometown. The community at the southern tip of Illinois is home to an annual festival honoring the Man of Steel, and statues of both Superman and Lois Lane overlook the community. www.metropolistourism.com
Antiques and Shopping
- Throughout the region, flea markets and antique shops offer a variety of curios, curiosities and memories. Some of Southern Illinois’ larger communities offer nationally-known retailers and many of the smaller villages and towns feature quintessential downtowns with mom-and-pop shops and specialty retailers. For a one-of-a-kind items, visit the Makanda Boardwalk near Giant City State Park to find area artists, craftspeople and their works. www.visitmakanda.com