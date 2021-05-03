'Football City, USA' killings raise sport safety concerns

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Any visitor to Rock Hill, South Carolina, soon learns that "Football City, USA" basks in the glory of the dozens of youth leaguers who have gone on to win college championships and land coveted NFL contracts.

Competitive football is so essential to the city of 75,000 that a longtime high school coach can't even pause to watch a nearby middle school game, lest he be accused of recruiting. But in the aftermath of a mass shooting by a popular homegrown player whose family blamed football for his troubles, some parents and coaches are facing tough questions about the role the sport plays in children's lives.

Phillip Adams, whose NFL career is still celebrated on the county tourism website, is accused of killing Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife, their two grandchildren and two air conditioning technicians at the doctor's home before killing himself last month. Investigators haven't said what might have prompted the deadly attack.

His father, Alonzo Adams, told WCNC-TV that "he was a good kid, and I think the football messed him up." And his sister, Lauren Adams, told USA Today that her brother's "mental health degraded fast and terribly bad" in recent years, leaving him with "extremely concerning" signs of mental illness, including an escalating temper.