For Donovan, job with Bulls 'came out of left field'

"That was really never, ever about it for me," he said. "It was a lot more important for me, knowing that my time had ended there, what was going to be the environment, the situation going forward. I've never really ever talked about that at all. I do feel like Oklahoma City was incredibly open and honest with me."

He said he was "very positive" feelings from his time with the Thunder. Once he became available, the Bulls wasted no time making it clear they wanted him.

Donovan met in person with Karnisovas and Marc Eversley for 5 1/2 hours to get the process in gear. He later had a long discussion with chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and COO Michael Reinsdorf.

And when Donovan accepted the job, Karnisovas said, "I could not stop smiling."

Hiring Donovan was a rare big and bold move for the Bulls. It also hammered home they have a different vision now for building a contending team. With the players they have and future cap space available, they believe they are in position.