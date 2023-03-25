HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The pain went through KJ Debrick’s mind for a year.

He and his Logan teammates had a first round bye last year for the NJCAA Division I Tournament but couldn’t convert that into even one win. The Volunteers fell to 0-4 all-time in the town everyone in the JUCO ranks calls Hutch.

“I didn’t ever want to feel that pain again,” Debrick said.

Thanks to his two clutch hustle plays in the last minute Saturday, Logan will feel no pain for a long time, only happiness. The Vols’ 73-70 win doesn’t happen without Debrick’s 3-point play off a loose ball scramble with 40.7 seconds left or his diving to the floor to save a loose ball that led to a critical foul shot by Quimari Peterson with 19.2 seconds on the clock.

For his teammates and coach Tyler Smithpeters, Debrick’s play distilled the essence of this championship team into two critical moments. They ended up with four points they might not have gotten otherwise, which essentially made the difference in the game.

“He has grown so much from when he was here last year,” Smithpeters said of Debrick. “What he did was huge.”

It was the second straight game Debrick came up clutch in the second half. He had nine second half points Friday in a 94-89 decision over Tallahassee before making arguably the team’s biggest plays with a championship at stake.

That it was Debrick who came up with the ball twice didn’t surprise Logan’s leading scorer, Curt Lewis.

“Man, that guy has heart,” he said of Debrick. “I love that dude. He plays hard, every time, even if he messes up. He plays hard.”

‘A MAGICAL RIDE’

Minutes after the Vols cut down the nets at Hutchinson Sports Arena, athletic director Greg Starrick said they took him and their fans on “a magical ride.”

Starrick, the former SIU basketball standout who teamed with Mike Reis for years to announce Saluki hoops games, took the Logan position six years ago. He had a decision to make last year when Kyle Smithpeters, Tyler’s older brother, departed to take a job on Dennis Gates’ staff at Missouri.

Opting for continuity, Starrick picked Tyler to take over from his older brother. Not only did Tyler pick up where Kyle left off, he cracked the code that befuddled the Vols in Hutch until this week.

“It’s just a masterful job of coaching, it really is,” Starrick said of Tyler Smithpeters. “Being able to blend all these guys together … Tyler doesn’t get too high or too low at a given time. From the get-go, he had the respect of these players.”

Lewis said Smithpeters gained his respect in part because of his youth. Smithpeters’ playing career ended just five years ago at SIU, where he averaged 7.7 ppg and canned nearly 36 % of his 3-pointers for a 20-win team.

“He’s young enough to hop into drills with us, demonstrate stuff to us,” said Lewis. “He’s a player’s coach. Four games in five days, he knew how to handle it. He knew when to have us get shots up, take free throws. He knew how to handle it.”

FAMILY AFFAIR

Smithpeters had plenty of support on hand Saturday. His family, including his father, Randy, a long-time successful prep coach, made the trip to Hutchinson to cheer him on.

Randy, who guided the Bulldogs to a 2013 Class 2A state title during Tyler’s senior season, smiled when asked how it felt to see one of his sons win a national championship on the sideline.

“Thankful for the family I have and that they came to support us,” Tyler Smithpeters said. “I learned so much not just from my dad, but from Kyle and everybody else. It’s been fun. I can’t thank family enough.”

ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Peterson, Lewis and Isaiah Stafford were all-tourney picks and Peterson was named the tourney’s Most Valuable Players. In four games, Peterson averaged 14.5 points, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game.