Former Braves C Biff Pocoroba dies at 66

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta catcher Biff Pocoroba, who played in the 1978 All-Star Game and was a backup on the Braves team that won an improbable NL West title in 1982, has died at age 66.

Tom Wages Funeral Services in suburban Snellville confirmed that Pocoroba died Sunday. No cause of death was given.

Pocoroba spent his entire 10-year career with the Braves, first joining the team for 67 games in 1975. His best season came in 1977, when he batted .290 with eight homers and 44 RBIs in 113 games.

He was picked as a reserve for the All-Star Game the following year. He got into the game in the final inning of the NL's 7-3 victory, catching teammate Phil Niekro for the final out.

In 1982, after being plagued by shoulder problems, Pocoroba had been relegated to a backup and pinch-hitter role. He played in 56 games, hitting .275 with two homers and 22 RBIs for Atlanta, which opened the season with a record 13 straight wins and went on to capture its first division title since 1969.

The Braves were swept in three straight games by the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Championship Series. Pocoroba made the only postseason appearance of his career in Game 2, grounding out as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning of a 4-3 loss.