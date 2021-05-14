Former LaSalle home administrators misled Pritzker administration, officials claim

“Now that visitation is allowed, I intend to go with (IDVA Acting) Director (Terry) Prince and visit more of the homes,” Flores said, noting she has not yet visited the LaSalle home in person.

Ezike said medical and infection control professionals at IDPH were in frequent contact with the Kolbeck and others at the home throughout the outbreak to educate and recommend strategies.

“Through these calls and through the information we were hearing at the time, we believed that the home was following all the recommended protocols and the appropriate steps were being taken to address the cases,” Ezike said.

The hearing comes two weeks after the release of an investigative report into the response by officials from the home and IDVA.

The investigation revealed a response to the outbreak at the LaSalle home that was “inefficient, reactive, and, at times, chaotic,” according to the 50-page report from the Illinois Department of Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General.