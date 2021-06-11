Frankfort Community High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Whitnee Androff
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Leishi and Javan Androff
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study medical science.
Ryan Blake
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Valerie and Preston Blake
College plans: Attend Rend Lake College in Ina to study diesel technology.
Danielle deGroof
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Beth and Rene deGroof
College plans: Attend John A. Logan College in Carterville to study education.
Kaela Scott
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Devan and Jimmy King
College plans: Attend University of Indianapolis to major in social work.
Olivia Scott
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Mindy and Zack Clark
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study pediatric medicine.
Austin Tate
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Lisa and Jason Tate
College plans: Attend John A. Logan College in Carterville to study engineering or physical therapy.