Frankfort Community High School
Frankfort Community High School

Frankfort Community High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Whitnee Androff

Hometown: West Frankfort

Parents: Leishi and Javan Androff

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study medical science.

Ryan Blake

Hometown: West Frankfort

Parents: Valerie and Preston Blake

College plans: Attend Rend Lake College in Ina to study diesel technology.

Danielle deGroof

Hometown: West Frankfort

Parents: Beth and Rene deGroof

College plans: Attend John A. Logan College in Carterville to study education.

Kaela Scott

Hometown: West Frankfort

Parents: Devan and Jimmy King

College plans: Attend University of Indianapolis to major in social work.

Olivia Scott

Hometown: West Frankfort

Parents: Mindy and Zack Clark

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study pediatric medicine. 

Austin Tate

Hometown: West Frankfort

Parents: Lisa and Jason Tate

College plans: Attend John A. Logan College in Carterville to study engineering or physical therapy.

