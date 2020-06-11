Frankfort Community High School in West Frankfort has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Sarah Wollesen
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Beth Westell, O.D., and Jeff Wollesen
College plans: Undecided, and will attend either Washington University or Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Lauryn McCabe
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Michelle and Christopher McCabe
College plans: Attend Austin Peay State University to study radiology and nutrition.
Jonah Jovi
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Brad and Misty Jovi
College plans: Undecided, and will attend John A. Logan College.
Sophia Simonis
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Samantha and Christopher Simonis
College plans: Attend Eureka College to study criminal science and sociology.
Ashley Buckingham
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Keith and Stacy Buckingham
College plans: Attend John A. Logan College to study finance.
Jenna Herron
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Kent and Chere Herron
College plans: Attend Saint Louis University and study nursing to become a nurse anesthetist.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!