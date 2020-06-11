Frankfort Community High School
Frankfort Community High School

Frankfort Community High School in West Frankfort has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Sarah Wollesen

Hometown: West Frankfort

Parents: Beth Westell, O.D., and Jeff Wollesen

College plans: Undecided, and will attend either Washington University or Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Lauryn McCabe

Hometown: West Frankfort

Parents: Michelle and Christopher McCabe

College plans: Attend Austin Peay State University to study radiology and nutrition.

Jonah Jovi

Hometown: West Frankfort

Parents: Brad and Misty Jovi

College plans: Undecided, and will attend John A. Logan College.

Sophia Simonis

Hometown: West Frankfort

Parents: Samantha and Christopher Simonis

College plans: Attend Eureka College to study criminal science and sociology.

Ashley Buckingham

Hometown: West Frankfort

Parents: Keith and Stacy Buckingham

College plans: Attend John A. Logan College to study finance.

Jenna Herron

Hometown: West Frankfort

Parents: Kent and Chere Herron

College plans: Attend Saint Louis University and study nursing to become a nurse anesthetist.

