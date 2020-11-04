 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Franklin County 2020 Election Results
0 comments

Franklin County 2020 Election Results

  • 0

35 of 35 precincts reported

Proposed amendment to the 1970 Illinois Constitution

The proposed amendment grants the State authority to impose higher income tax rates on higher income levels, which is how the federal government and a majority of other states do it. The amendment would remove the portion of the Revenue Article of the Illinois Constitution that is sometimes referred to as the "flat tax," that requires all taxes on income to be at the same rate. The amendment does not itself change tax rates. It gives the State the ability to impose higher tax rates on those with higher income levels and lower income tax rates on those with middle or lower income levels. You are asked to decide whether the proposed amendment should become a part of the Illinois Constitution. For the proposed amendment of Section 3 of Article IX of the Illinois Constitution.

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes 4,256 22 
No  13,74473 


President/Vice President

Candidate Votes Percent 
Trump/Pence (R)   8,912 79
Biden/Harris (D)   2,080 17
Hawkins/Walker (G)   52
La Riva/Peltier (PSL)   5 1
Carroll/Patel (ASP)   8 1
Jorgensen/Cohen (L)   95 1

U.S. Senator

Candidate Votes Percent 
Mark C. Curran Jr. (R)  7,818 69
Richard J. Durbin (D) 2,857 25
Willie L. Wilson (WWP)   79 1
David F. Black (G)  89
Danny Malouf (L)  127

U.S. House District 12

Candidate Votes Percent 
Mike Bost (R)  8,925 79
Raymond C. Lenzi (D)  2,113 18

 

State's Attorney

Candidate Votes Percent 
Abby Dinn (R)  12,979 69
Phillip D. Butler (D)  4,93526 

Coroner

Candidate Votes Percent 
Brandon K. Odle (R) 8,77447
Marty Leffler (D) 9,26049 

County Board District 1 

Candidate Votes Percent
 Mark Kash (R) 3,378 52
 John Gulley (D) 2,812 43

County Board District 2

 CandidateVotes Percent 
Brad Wilson (R)  4,71568 
Alan W. Price (D) 1,92628 

County Board District 3

 CandidateVotes Percent 
John R. Gossett (R)  3,024 59
Matt Donkin (D) 2,019 37

Supreme Court 5th Judicial District

Candidate Votes Percent 
David K. Overstreet (R)  12,706 68
Judy Cates (D)  5,366 28

Appellate Court 5th Judicial District

Candidate Votes Percent 
Mark M. Boie (R)  11,961 64
Sarah Smith (D)  5,749 30

Judicial Retention: Fifth Judicial District Appellate Court Judge Thomas M. Welch

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes  12,69968 
No  3,180  17

Judicial Retention: Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge Barry L. Vaughn

Answer Votes  Percent
 Yes 12,971 69
 No 3,002 16

Judicial Retention: Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge Tom Foster

Answer Votes  Percent
 Yes 12,180 65
 No 3,158 16

Judicial Retention: Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge Tom Tedeschi

Answer Votes  Percent
 Yes 13,678 73
 No 2,738 14

 

Judicial Retention: Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge William G. Hudson

Answer Votes  Percent
 Yes 12,198 65
 No 3,234 17

Judicial Retention: Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Molt

Answer Votes  Percent
 Yes 12,20965
 No 3,361 18
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News