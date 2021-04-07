 Skip to main content
Franklin County 2021 consolidated election results
Franklin County

56 of 56 precincts reporting

City of Christopher

Mayor

Gary Bartolotti; 296

Robert Arondelli III; 203

City of Sesser

Mayor

Jason Ashmore; 470

Joshua S. Qualls; 185

Village of Buckner

President

Angie Elko; 97

Aaron Eubanks; 86

Village of Ewing

Trustee

Marcus Chad Fernando; 27

Kevin Townley; 24

Paul A. Walker; 21

Village of North City

President

(Vote for not more than 3)

Stephanie "Steff" C Sasade; 87

James R. Allen; 79

Trustee

(Vote for not more than 3)

James Jackson; 121

Amie Monteggia; 117

Mark Moschino; 96

Shawn Ingram; XX

Village of Valier

President

Bruce McMurray; 165

Martin H. Buchanan; 90

Trustee

Brian Miner; 133

Phillip R. Phelps; 109

Village of West City

Trustee

(Vote for not more than 3)

Linda Sullivan; 99

Darren Romani; 71

Jack Wiggins; 67

Dale Watkins; 37

Trustee

To serve an unexpired 2-year term

Amos Abbott; 63

Pam Teague; 37

Debbie Studebaker; 26

Goode Township

Clerk

Jeffrey D. Webb; 489

Tina Logsdon; 335

Highway Commissioner

Brent Loucks (D); 601

Wesley Kash (R); 250

Trustee

(Vote for not more than 4)

Terry L. Witcher (D); 573

Roger Loyd (D); 570

Keith Kramer (D); 538

Bryan Hastings (D); 402

Russell C. Miller Jr. (R); 348

Charles Mercer (R); 237

Ashley Qualls (R); 344

Ewing Township

Clerk

Brenda Garvin (R); 133

Dana Rone (D); 57

Trustee

Jeff Jones (R); 126

Darrell Smith (R); 124

Scott Britton (R); 120

Mark Smith (R); 97

Terald Kniffen (D); 63

Jim Hood (D); 63

Multi-township Assessor

(Ewing and Northern)

Trustee

(Vote for not more than 4)

David E. Goss (D); 67

William L. Webb Sr. (R); 45

David Clark (R); 68

Ronnie Sink (R); 76

Daniel Fairchild (R); 33

Browning Township

Supervisor

Rodney "Pete" Elko (D); 309

James "Jim" Noel Jr. (R); 288

Highway Commissioner

Steven Overturf (D); 371

Mony R. Kash (I); 139

Tom Sanders (I); 58

Trustee

(Vote for not more than 4)

Richard Lambert (D); 204

Mike McCollum (D); 221

Donna Sevenski (D); 280

Doris Bartolotti (D); 235

Dennis Followell (R); 249

Charles "Churck" Horton (R); 237

Russ Carpenter (R); 217

Gary Vanhoorebeke (R); 244

Benton Township

Supervisor

Robert W. Blondi (D); 486

Bryan Drew (R); 356

Clerk

Jonathan D. Neace (D); 282

Larry Toms (R); 523

Trustee

(Vote for not more than 4)

Janice Hicks (D); 223

Ed Doty (D); 392

Theresa Bates (D); 221

Terry L. Ray (D); 291

Travis Severin (R); 384

Ron Winemiller (R); 414

Jay Copple (R); 414

Norman Doc Melvin (R); 345

Larry D. Darr (I); 243

Eastern Township

Supervisor

Brad Payne (R); 109

Derek Johnson (I); 45

Clerk

Carl Overturf (R); 87

Debbie Jones (I); 64

Highway Commissioner

Dennis Clark (R); 100

William Cody Williford (I); 58

West Frankfort Park District

Commissioner

(Vote for not more than 3)

Mike Smith; 695

Mike Eberhart; 328

Larry Crabtree; 558

James McPhail; 363

Benton Public Library District

Trustee

(Vote for not more than 2)

Theresa Bates; 678

Sara Handlin; 411

Brian Scott Crisp; 275

Keighann Tindle; 142

Sue Browning Wells; 251

Royalton Library District

(Vote for not more than 2)

Catherine Lyons; 29

Verna L. McNeil; 19

Barbara Patterson; 67

Benton Community Consolidated School District No. 47

Board

(Vote for 4)

Gary Messersmith; 714

Derek Stowers; 684

Amanda L. Miller; 714

Brad Wilson; 744

Lex Stewart; 682

Ewing - Northern School District No. 115

Board

Shannon Webb; 210

Jestin "Pokey" Squires; 166

Emanuel Lowe; 147

Jake Page; 176

Frankfort Community Unit School District No 168

Board 

(Vote for a total of 4)

Unincorporated area

Larry Burns; 504

Rick Conner; 473

John Butler; 715

Sesser-Valier Community Unit District No. 196

Board

(Vote for a total of 4)

Unincorporated Area

Jason C. Sample; 1066

Rebecca Barry; 619

Anthony Martin; 434

Jennifer Menser; 648

John D. Spence; 1066

Incorporated Area

Kathryn Schoenbaechler; 620

Board 

(Vote for a total of 3)

Township 6S Range 2E

Marci Glover; 877

Township 5S Range 2E

Robin S. Labuwi; 856

Mark D. Minor: 1008

Township 6S Range 3E

Scott Page; 818

John A. Logan Community College District No. 530

Trustees

(Vote for 2)

Brent Clark; 492

John Streuter; 177

Jacob "Jake" Rendleman; 420

Glenn Poshard; 516

Angelo Hightower; 217

Rend Lake Community College District No. 521

Trustees

Jeff Jones; 2682

David S. Asbery; 2407

Local News

