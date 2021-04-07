Franklin County 2021 consolidated election results

Franklin County
56 of 56 precincts reporting
City of Christopher
Mayor
Gary Bartolotti; 296
Robert Arondelli III; 203
City of Sesser
Mayor
Jason Ashmore; 470
Joshua S. Qualls; 185
Village of Buckner
President
Angie Elko; 97
Aaron Eubanks; 86
Village of Ewing
Trustee
Marcus Chad Fernando; 27
Kevin Townley; 24
Paul A. Walker; 21
Village of North City
President
(Vote for not more than 3)
Stephanie "Steff" C Sasade; 87
James R. Allen; 79
Trustee
(Vote for not more than 3)
James Jackson; 121
Amie Monteggia; 117
Mark Moschino; 96
Shawn Ingram; XX
Village of Valier
President
Bruce McMurray; 165
Martin H. Buchanan; 90
Trustee
Brian Miner; 133
Phillip R. Phelps; 109
Village of West City
Trustee
(Vote for not more than 3)
Linda Sullivan; 99
Darren Romani; 71
Jack Wiggins; 67
Dale Watkins; 37
Trustee
To serve an unexpired 2-year term
Amos Abbott; 63
Pam Teague; 37
Debbie Studebaker; 26
Goode Township
Clerk
Jeffrey D. Webb; 489
Tina Logsdon; 335
Highway Commissioner
Brent Loucks (D); 601
Wesley Kash (R); 250
Trustee
(Vote for not more than 4)
Terry L. Witcher (D); 573
Roger Loyd (D); 570
Keith Kramer (D); 538
Bryan Hastings (D); 402
Russell C. Miller Jr. (R); 348
Charles Mercer (R); 237
Ashley Qualls (R); 344
Ewing Township
Clerk
Brenda Garvin (R); 133
Dana Rone (D); 57
Trustee
Jeff Jones (R); 126
Darrell Smith (R); 124
Scott Britton (R); 120
Mark Smith (R); 97
Terald Kniffen (D); 63
Jim Hood (D); 63
Multi-township Assessor
(Ewing and Northern)
Trustee
(Vote for not more than 4)
David E. Goss (D); 67
William L. Webb Sr. (R); 45
David Clark (R); 68
Ronnie Sink (R); 76
Daniel Fairchild (R); 33
Browning Township
Supervisor
Rodney "Pete" Elko (D); 309
James "Jim" Noel Jr. (R); 288
Highway Commissioner
Steven Overturf (D); 371
Mony R. Kash (I); 139
Tom Sanders (I); 58
Trustee
(Vote for not more than 4)
Richard Lambert (D); 204
Mike McCollum (D); 221
Donna Sevenski (D); 280
Doris Bartolotti (D); 235
Dennis Followell (R); 249
Charles "Churck" Horton (R); 237
Russ Carpenter (R); 217
Gary Vanhoorebeke (R); 244
Benton Township
Supervisor
Robert W. Blondi (D); 486
Bryan Drew (R); 356
Clerk
Jonathan D. Neace (D); 282
Larry Toms (R); 523
Trustee
(Vote for not more than 4)
Janice Hicks (D); 223
Ed Doty (D); 392
Theresa Bates (D); 221
Terry L. Ray (D); 291
Travis Severin (R); 384
Ron Winemiller (R); 414
Jay Copple (R); 414
Norman Doc Melvin (R); 345
Larry D. Darr (I); 243
Eastern Township
Supervisor
Brad Payne (R); 109
Derek Johnson (I); 45
Clerk
Carl Overturf (R); 87
Debbie Jones (I); 64
Highway Commissioner
Dennis Clark (R); 100
William Cody Williford (I); 58
West Frankfort Park District
Commissioner
(Vote for not more than 3)
Mike Smith; 695
Mike Eberhart; 328
Larry Crabtree; 558
James McPhail; 363
Benton Public Library District
Trustee
(Vote for not more than 2)
Theresa Bates; 678
Sara Handlin; 411
Brian Scott Crisp; 275
Keighann Tindle; 142
Sue Browning Wells; 251
Royalton Library District
(Vote for not more than 2)
Catherine Lyons; 29
Verna L. McNeil; 19
Barbara Patterson; 67
Benton Community Consolidated School District No. 47
Board
(Vote for 4)
Gary Messersmith; 714
Derek Stowers; 684
Amanda L. Miller; 714
Brad Wilson; 744
Lex Stewart; 682
Ewing - Northern School District No. 115
Board
Shannon Webb; 210
Jestin "Pokey" Squires; 166
Emanuel Lowe; 147
Jake Page; 176
Frankfort Community Unit School District No 168
Board
(Vote for a total of 4)
Unincorporated area
Larry Burns; 504
Rick Conner; 473
John Butler; 715
Sesser-Valier Community Unit District No. 196
Board
(Vote for a total of 4)
Unincorporated Area
Jason C. Sample; 1066
Rebecca Barry; 619
Anthony Martin; 434
Jennifer Menser; 648
John D. Spence; 1066
Incorporated Area
Kathryn Schoenbaechler; 620
Board
(Vote for a total of 3)
Township 6S Range 2E
Marci Glover; 877
Township 5S Range 2E
Robin S. Labuwi; 856
Mark D. Minor: 1008
Township 6S Range 3E
Scott Page; 818