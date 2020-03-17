Franklin County 2020 primary results

Franklin County
Democratic ballot
President of the United States
Amy J. Klobuchar;27
Deval Patrick;2
Bernie Sanders;742
Joseph R. Biden;1625
Michael R. Bloomberg;61
Elizabeth Warren;36
Pete Buttigieg;26
Tom Steyer;9
Andrew Yang;10
Michael Bennet;8
John K. Delaney;4
Tulsi Gabbard;15
Cory Booker;8
US House - District 12
Joel D. Funk;849
Raymond C. Lenzi;1,427
Delegate to National Nominating Convention
12th Congressional District
(Vote for not more than 5)
Allan Blessing (Yang);95
Latoya Greenwood (Biden);1,354
Jay Hoffman (Biden);1,368
Sherry Tite (Biden);1,398
Chris Belt (Biden);1,348
John Gulley (Biden);1,584
Georgia L de la Garza (Sanders);573
Lynne Schwartzhoff (Sanders);549
Ken Sharkey (Sanders);513
Matt Welser (Sanders);493
Nathaniel M Keener (Sanders);474
Phillip Matthews (Warren);70
Kerry Warren-Couch (Warren);77
Andrew Lopinot (Warren);48
Elizabeth Hunter (Warren);108
Christopher Baker (Warren);56
Linda York (Klobuchar);95
Barbara Brumfield (Klobuchar);100
Republican ballot
President of the United States
Donald J. Trump;4,504
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente;98
US Senator
Mark C. Curran Jr.;1,139
Tom Tarter;492
Casey Chlebek;182
Peggy Hubbard;1,090
Robert Marshall;863
State House - District 117
Dave Severin;3,792
Timothy Cecil Arview;776
Coroner
Brandon K. Odle;2,065
Seth Povidinski;617
Matthew D. Warren;1,205
County Board - District 2
Ken W. Burzynski;628
Brad Wilson;1,247
County Board - District 3
John R. Gossett;795
Lloyd Gregory;480
Supreme Court
5th Judicial District Judge
David K. Overstreet;3,721
John B. Barberis Jr.;447
Appellate Court
5th Judicial District Judge
Mark M. Boie;2,401
Katherine Ruocco;1,413
Circuit Court
2nd Judicial District Judge
Scott Quinn;779
Courtney Cox;3,156
Matthew J. Hartrich;454
Proposition
Shall the Village of Royalton, Franklin County, Illinois, be a home rule unit?
Yes;93
No;130