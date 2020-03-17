Franklin County 2020 primary results
Franklin County 2020 primary results

Franklin County

Democratic ballot

President of the United States

Amy J. Klobuchar;27

Deval Patrick;2

Bernie Sanders;742

Joseph R. Biden;1625

Michael R. Bloomberg;61

Elizabeth Warren;36

Pete Buttigieg;26

Tom Steyer;9

Andrew Yang;10

Michael Bennet;8

John K. Delaney;4

Tulsi Gabbard;15

Cory Booker;8

US House - District 12

Joel D. Funk;849

Raymond C. Lenzi;1,427

Delegate to National Nominating Convention

12th Congressional District

(Vote for not more than 5)

Allan Blessing (Yang);95

Latoya Greenwood (Biden);1,354

Jay Hoffman (Biden);1,368

Sherry Tite (Biden);1,398

Chris Belt (Biden);1,348

John Gulley (Biden);1,584

Georgia L de la Garza (Sanders);573

Lynne Schwartzhoff (Sanders);549

Ken Sharkey (Sanders);513

Matt Welser (Sanders);493

Nathaniel M Keener (Sanders);474

Phillip Matthews (Warren);70

Kerry Warren-Couch (Warren);77

Andrew Lopinot (Warren);48

Elizabeth Hunter (Warren);108

Christopher Baker (Warren);56

Linda York (Klobuchar);95

Barbara Brumfield (Klobuchar);100

Republican ballot

President of the United States

Donald J. Trump;4,504

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente;98

US Senator

Mark C. Curran Jr.;1,139

Tom Tarter;492

Casey Chlebek;182

Peggy Hubbard;1,090

Robert Marshall;863

State House - District 117

Dave Severin;3,792

Timothy Cecil Arview;776

Coroner

Brandon K. Odle;2,065

Seth Povidinski;617

Matthew D. Warren;1,205

County Board - District 2

Ken W. Burzynski;628

Brad Wilson;1,247

County Board - District 3

John R. Gossett;795

Lloyd Gregory;480

Supreme Court

5th Judicial District Judge

David K. Overstreet;3,721

John B. Barberis Jr.;447

Appellate Court

5th Judicial District Judge

Mark M. Boie;2,401

Katherine Ruocco;1,413

Circuit Court

2nd Judicial District Judge

Scott Quinn;779

Courtney Cox;3,156

Matthew J. Hartrich;454

Proposition

Shall the Village of Royalton, Franklin County, Illinois, be a home rule unit?

Yes;93

No;130

