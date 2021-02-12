Franklin leads No. 25 Missouri State past Illinois State

The junior guard from Little Rock, Arkansas, had missed 23 of her previous 27 attempts from the field. She threw the ball away trying to get it to Paige Bueckers at the top of the key and after an early miss shook her head trying to get back on track.

Williams did just that, scoring seven points the rest of the half to take UConn from down one to up eight. She had 13 points in the first half alone and finished with seven rebounds.

(8) UCLA 69, UTAH 58: At Salt Lake City, Michaela Onyenwere gave UCLA’s offense a boost just when the Bruins needed it.

She finished with 25 points and seven rebounds to lead No. 8 UCLA to a 69-58 victory over the Utes. She passed Michelle Greco for 11th place on UCLA’s all-time scoring list.

Many of her baskets came during critical stretches in the first half to keep the Utes from building momentum.

“Every game I can say something about her effort,” UCLA coach Cori Close said. “That’s what I love about Michaela the most is that you never ever have to coach her effort.”

Chantel Horvat finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Bruins. Natalie Chou also added 12 points and Charisma Osborne 10. The Bruins (12-3, 9-3 Pac-12) overcame 40% shooting from the field by scoring 25 points off 15 Utah turnovers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0