Franklin leads No. 25 Missouri State past Illinois State

NORMAL — Jasmine Franklin had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Abigayle Jackson added 11 points and No. 25 Missouri State beat Illinois State 69-52 on Friday.
Franklin secured her third straight double-double, and 20th of her career.
Missouri State built a double-digit lead after just seven minutes, and led by 15 points entering the second quarter. Elle Ruffridge scored all eight of her points in the first quarter, while Illinois State was held to nine points on 3-of-11 shooting. Missouri State's lead never dropped below eight points after the first quarter.
Brice Calip also scored 11 points, reaching double figures for the 10th straight game, for Missouri State (12-2, 8-0 Missouri Valley Conference). The Lady Bears are 8-0 in Valley play for the fifth time in school history, reaching 10-0 the previous four.
Mary Crompton scored 16 points and Juju Redmond had 14 for Illinois State (9-5, 6-5). The Redbirds were held to 33.3% shooting
The teams are set to play each other again on Saturday.
(2) UCONN 64, GEORGETOWN 40: At Washington, Christyn Williams broke out of a slump with 19 points and No. 2 UConn overcame another slow start to beat Georgetown for its sixth consecutive victory.
Williams was 8 of 19 from the field and sparked a 16-2 run that turned the game around. Her layup midway through the second quarter put the Huskies (16-1, 13-0 Big East) ahead, and they didn't trail again.
The junior guard from Little Rock, Arkansas, had missed 23 of her previous 27 attempts from the field. She threw the ball away trying to get it to Paige Bueckers at the top of the key and after an early miss shook her head trying to get back on track.
Williams did just that, scoring seven points the rest of the half to take UConn from down one to up eight. She had 13 points in the first half alone and finished with seven rebounds.
(8) UCLA 69, UTAH 58: At Salt Lake City, Michaela Onyenwere gave UCLA’s offense a boost just when the Bruins needed it.
She finished with 25 points and seven rebounds to lead No. 8 UCLA to a 69-58 victory over the Utes. She passed Michelle Greco for 11th place on UCLA’s all-time scoring list.
Many of her baskets came during critical stretches in the first half to keep the Utes from building momentum.
“Every game I can say something about her effort,” UCLA coach Cori Close said. “That’s what I love about Michaela the most is that you never ever have to coach her effort.”
Chantel Horvat finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Bruins. Natalie Chou also added 12 points and Charisma Osborne 10. The Bruins (12-3, 9-3 Pac-12) overcame 40% shooting from the field by scoring 25 points off 15 Utah turnovers.