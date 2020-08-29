From the Editor: What you can expect in our Weekend Edition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Welcome to our first Weekend Edition of The Southern.

I admit, this is going to take some getting used to. And, based on some of your responses, it’s going to take some getting used to from everyone.

Nonetheless, we’re excited about this change.

Change happens in this industry. Heck, it happens a lot in every industry. But, in the multimedia business — which is what we are — change is happening very rapidly. And we have to adapt.

But, I promise you this: Nothing is changing about our core mission. We will still report the news the same way we always have. That will never change.

What’s changing is how it is presented. Our news will be in print. It will be on our website. And it will be in a daily e-editions.

And, don’t worry, our features inside the paper aren’t going anywhere. Comics are still inside this edition — Saturday’s and Sunday’s. The puzzles, too. None of that going is away.

Plus, once the pandemic subsides, and sports are back in full swing, we’ll still have the best sports coverage in Southern Illinois.