From the Editor: What you can expect in our Weekend Edition

Welcome to our first Weekend Edition of The Southern.
I admit, this is going to take some getting used to. And, based on some of your responses, it’s going to take some getting used to from everyone.
Nonetheless, we’re excited about this change.
Change happens in this industry. Heck, it happens a lot in every industry. But, in the multimedia business — which is what we are — change is happening very rapidly. And we have to adapt.
But, I promise you this: Nothing is changing about our core mission. We will still report the news the same way we always have. That will never change.
What’s changing is how it is presented. Our news will be in print. It will be on our website. And it will be in a daily e-editions.
And, don’t worry, our features inside the paper aren’t going anywhere. Comics are still inside this edition — Saturday’s and Sunday’s. The puzzles, too. None of that going is away.
Plus, once the pandemic subsides, and sports are back in full swing, we’ll still have the best sports coverage in Southern Illinois.
What has changed is that this Weekend Edition will be on your doorsteps on Saturday morning. And it will be on newsstands all weekend long.
On Sunday and Monday morning, we’ll have editions available in the e-edition format, which looks just like the physical paper but can be read on your computer, tablet or smartphone.
That and all of our digital content is already included in Southern Illinoisan memberships. You can learn more at thesouthern.com/activate.
We hope you enjoy our new Weekend Edition and, as always, thanks for reading.
Tom English is executive editor of The Southern Illinoisan. He can be reached at tom.english@thesouthern.com or 618-351-5070. You can follow him on Twitter at @tomenglish23.
