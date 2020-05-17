From the newsroom | Recording and revisiting history

Alee Quick Local news editor Alee Quick is the local news editor for thesouthern.com, and the editor of weekly local entertainment guide Scene618. She is a columnist and a member of The Southern Illinoisan editorial board. Follow Alee Quick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

One of the things I love about working at the newspaper is having access to our archives.

When we were still working in the office, I’d often venture into our back storage room, where a large file cabinet is stuffed to the brim with photos from the past (they still smell like photo developing chemicals; that sour smell brings back fond memories of the days I used to spend in darkrooms).

For the 25th anniversary of the Great Flood of 1993, I spent days combing through dusty stacks of film negatives and slides until I found a goldmine: an inches-thick binder of sheet after sheet of negatives, all from the ‘93 flood. I spent weeks digitizing them, to preserve those precious snapshots of history, and, of course, to share them with you.

Our digitized archives begin in 1899 with our ancestor newspaper, the Carbondale Free Press (the first newspaper in the archive, from Jan. 7, 1899, reports: “The Southern hotel was entered Monday night by burglars, who took about $8 in money.”)