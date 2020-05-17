You are the owner of this article.
From the newsroom | Recording and revisiting history
One of the things I love about working at the newspaper is having access to our archives.

When we were still working in the office, I’d often venture into our back storage room, where a large file cabinet is stuffed to the brim with photos from the past (they still smell like photo developing chemicals; that sour smell brings back fond memories of the days I used to spend in darkrooms).

For the 25th anniversary of the Great Flood of 1993, I spent days combing through dusty stacks of film negatives and slides until I found a goldmine: an inches-thick binder of sheet after sheet of negatives, all from the ‘93 flood. I spent weeks digitizing them, to preserve those precious snapshots of history, and, of course, to share them with you.

Our digitized archives begin in 1899 with our ancestor newspaper, the Carbondale Free Press (the first newspaper in the archive, from Jan. 7, 1899, reports: “The Southern hotel was entered Monday night by burglars, who took about $8 in money.”)

Aside from browsing through our archives on newspapers.com, which hosts more than a century’s worth of digitized copies of our print newspaper, members now have another option for exploring local history through the photos and stories of the journalists who came before us.

This month, we launched a local history landing page: thesouthern.com/news/local/history.

I spent some time in April combing through the historical pieces we’ve put together in recent years. You’ll find them all on that new landing page.

Here are some highlights:

There’s a lot more.

For my history buffs out there: Is there a piece of Southern Illinois history you’d like to learn more about, or that you think we should include in our history collection? Let me know by sending me an email at alee.quick@thesouthern.com.

Right now, it sure feels like we’re living history. While we are informing our readers in the here and now, we’re also recording history for the generations that come after us — generations who may live in a world that isn’t affected by COVID-19.

As a member, you are helping us record history. Thank you.

