From the newsroom: Thank you for keeping your community informed
From the newsroom: Thank you for keeping your community informed

In the last six weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic has upended our lives.

Some of us have been sick with the virus, or we know someone who has. Some of us have tragically lost loved ones to the disease. Some of us are out of work or are facing furloughs or pay cuts as nonessential businesses have closed in our collective effort to stem the spread. Some of us are now learning and teaching from home. Some of us are busier than ever, while some of us are just bored. Some of us are scared.

But we all have one thing in common: We have questions.

As local journalists, we are driven to answer these questions — the tough ones and the simple ones. Here are some highlights from the past couple of weeks:

But, as a member, you already know all this. Because you are a member, we know you value the vital information we deliver to you every single day.

We want to thank you for being a member. Not just because you support the work we do, but also because you are helping to keep your community informed.

You may have noticed that we are offering our coronavirus coverage for free online. That means people who don’t subscribe can read our coverage. Your membership supports this initiative, which allows everyone to keep up with the latest coronavirus-related news. We’re doing this because this crisis is unlike anything most of us have ever seen, and in uncertain times, we know our reporting is vital to keeping our community safe, healthy and sane (and entertained).

We know you agree, and we thank you for supporting us, and — most importantly — helping to keep your neighbors informed.

If you haven’t already, we encourage you to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter, which is a daily dispatch to your inbox with the latest local COVID-19 updates.

#WeAreSouthernIllinois

Quick
