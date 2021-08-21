Frontier League | Sandoval, Miners make it five straight

MARION – It’s now a week and counting since the Miners have trailed after a full inning in a game.
That streak and their winning streak continued Saturday when Ariel Sandoval knocked in three runs and their bullpen contributed four solid innings to a rain-delayed 5-3 victory over Schaumburg that cut Evansville’s West Division lead down to two games.
Southern Illinois (43-34) also moved within 1 ½ games of second place Florence, which split a doubleheader in New Jersey. The Miners’ fifth straight win moved them a season-high nine games over .500.
Sandoval was the offensive star for a second straight game. After going 4 for 4 with three RBI in Friday night’s 6-4 decision, he came through again in run-producing situations.
“He has an A swing and a B swing,” manager Mike Pinto said. “When he has two strikes, he’s going to make sure he’s going to do his job and drive the runs in. I’m so used to him finding a way now. Hit the ball to left, hit the ball down the right field line, find a way.”
The same could be said for the bullpen, which helped Michael Austin square his record at 4-4 by keeping the Boomers (39-37) at bay until they managed a meaningless ninth inning run against Stevie Ledesma. But Ledesma never let the tying run get aboard as he nailed down his third save.
Kenny Pierson escaped a major jam in the top of the sixth, shortly after Pinto and first baseman Luke Mangieri were ejected for arguing an out call on Mangieri’s bouncer to second. It appeared that Mangieri beat the play, but he was called out.
Pierson tightroped out of a bases-loaded spot with two outs, inducing an inning-ending fly ball off Brett Milazzo’s bat. That was followed by Anthony Brocato’s 12th homer in the bottom of the inning that doubled Southern Illinois’ lead to 4-2.
“That was a real big emotional swing in the game,” Pinto said of the sixth inning. “That gave us a big boost.”
Sandoval muscled a run-scoring single down the right field line in the seventh to cap another big game. The former Dodgers and Mariners’ farmhand is batting .315 with a homer and 21 RBI in 92 at-bats with the Miners.
Rent One Park might as well have been two different fields on this day. When the game started at 4:11, it was 82 degrees with a strong wind howling in from center field. Fly balls had no chance to travel.
That’s why it was surprising that the day’s first run was a homer, courtesy of Schaumburg catcher Nick Oddo. He lined an 0-2 pitch from Austin through the wind and into the Boomers’ bullpen down the right field line for his third long ball of the year.
However, the Miners responded against Schaumburg ace Kyle Arjona (8-5), aided in part by rain and wind that made defense an adventure at the inning’s start. Jared Mang’s looper fell in front of second baseman Alec Craig and took a sideways bounce for an infield hit.
After Bryant Flete was plunked with one out, the rain picked up significantly just before Yeltsin Gudino grounded a single to left that scored Mang. At that point, the umpires waved the teams off the field for what became a 52-minute rain delay.
When play resumed, the sun was out and the wind had ceased, turning the yard into a more neutral environment. Southern Illinois took advantage as Nolan Earley walked and Sandoval lined a sacrifice fly to center to give it a 2-1 edge.
The Boomers evened the score in the fourth when Braxton Davidson drilled a double off the center field wall to plate Chase Dawson, but the Miners regained the lead for good in the fifth with some textbook hitting by Sandoval.
With an 0-2 count, two outs and Flete at second, Sandoval shortened his swing and looked to hit the ball towards right field and take advantage of an over-shifted infield. The result: A liner to right-center and a 3-2 advantage.
Southern Illinois guns for a sweep of the series and homestand at 5:05 p.m. Sunday, when it sends Chase Cunningham (4-3, 2.70) to the mound against Jesse Remington (3-1, 3.85).
The Miners haven't trailed at the end of a full inning since the end of a 4-1 loss Aug. 14 at Joliet, six games and 55 innings ago.