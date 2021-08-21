Frontier League | Sandoval, Miners make it five straight

Kenny Pierson escaped a major jam in the top of the sixth, shortly after Pinto and first baseman Luke Mangieri were ejected for arguing an out call on Mangieri’s bouncer to second. It appeared that Mangieri beat the play, but he was called out.

Pierson tightroped out of a bases-loaded spot with two outs, inducing an inning-ending fly ball off Brett Milazzo’s bat. That was followed by Anthony Brocato’s 12th homer in the bottom of the inning that doubled Southern Illinois’ lead to 4-2.

“That was a real big emotional swing in the game,” Pinto said of the sixth inning. “That gave us a big boost.”

Sandoval muscled a run-scoring single down the right field line in the seventh to cap another big game. The former Dodgers and Mariners’ farmhand is batting .315 with a homer and 21 RBI in 92 at-bats with the Miners.

Rent One Park might as well have been two different fields on this day. When the game started at 4:11, it was 82 degrees with a strong wind howling in from center field. Fly balls had no chance to travel.

That’s why it was surprising that the day’s first run was a homer, courtesy of Schaumburg catcher Nick Oddo. He lined an 0-2 pitch from Austin through the wind and into the Boomers’ bullpen down the right field line for his third long ball of the year.